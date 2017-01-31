Trade/Free Agent Rumors: Blevins, Jays, Alvarez, Breslow, Dozier

The Mets are open to a back-loaded two-year contract with Jerry Blevins, according to Ken Davidoff and Mike Puma of the New York Post. The Mets have long been reported to hold interest in a reunion with Blevins, but the team’s inability to find a taker for Jay Bruce’s $13MM salary has been a deterrent to their ability to re-sign the southpaw reliever. Blevins, according to the Post duo, has been seeking a contract in line with Mike Dunn’s three-year, $19MM contract with the Rockies, though it’s not clear if any such offer will materialize. Recently, FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Blevins’ agents have signaled to interested teams that they expect to be able to secure at least a two-year, $12MM deal. If Blevins is to land that type of commitment from the Mets, most of the salary would be allocated to the 2018 season, when the Mets will have considerably more financial flexibility. Bruce, Curtis Granderson, Addison Reed, Neil Walker, Rene Rivera and Lucas Duda are all set to come off the books after 2017.
Here’s more on the free agent and trade markets…
- After agreeing to a one-year deal with lefty reliever J.P. Howell earlier today, the Jays are still on the hunt for a right-handed arm, reports Rosenthal (Twitter link). The Blue Jays are hoping to add a righty for a similar commitment to the $3MM that Howell commanded on his one-year deal with Toronto. Notably, Rosenthal quells some of the buzz that has built up regarding the Jays and White Sox closer David Robertson. Over the weekend, the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reported that the two sides had been in touch earlier this winter, and while many have used that as a launching point for further speculation, Rosenthal reports that there’s been no recent talk between the Jays and the White Sox.
- Agent Scott Boras is trying to engage the Rangers in talks about slugger Pedro Alvarez, reports ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter). Texas has been tied to a different first base/DH option, Mike Napoli, for the better part of a month. There’s somewhat of a disconnect between Napoli and the Rangers, though, as Napoli has reportedly been seeking a multi-year deal while the Rangers only want to make a one-year commitment. Alvarez would represent an alternative with comparable power but a worse glove at first base. Texas could theoretically mix Alvarez into a first base/designated hitter carousel that also features some combination of Jurickson Profar, Joey Gallo and Ryan Rua, though Crasnick’s report doesn’t specify if the Rangers have any genuine interest in Alvarez.
- MLB Network’s Jon Morosi adds the Diamondbacks to the list of teams with interest in southpaw Craig Breslow (Twitter link). As Morosi notes, Arizona execs Mike Hazen and Jared Porter were both with the Red Sox when Breslow pitched for Boston from 2012-15 (as was D-backs exec Amiel Sawdaye). Breslow’s name has become more prevalent on the rumor circuit since a showcase at which he demonstrated a new arm angle for about half the teams in the league. The 36-year-old spent most of the 2016 campaign in the Marlins organization, tossing 14 innings of 4.50 ERA ball in the Majors. Breslow logged a 2.82 ERA in 402 Major League innings from 2005-13, but he’s pitched to a 4.93 ERA in 133 2/3 innings since that time.
- Morosi also tweets a late addition to the Brian Dozier saga, noting that at one point the Twins sought Jose De Leon, Yadier Alvarez and Willie Calhoun from the Dodgers in exchange for the second baseman. Certainly, that’s an aggressive ask, though it strikes me as likely that said package was presented early in talks. Most recent rumors pertaining to the talks between the Twins and Dodgers suggested that the Dodgers were set on sending only De Leon to Minnesota (as the eventually did in order to acquire Logan Forsythe from Tampa Bay), while the Twins sought at least one additional piece to the deal. Obviously, the two sides were never able to agree on a price, prompting the Dodgers to shift their focus to Forsythe.
Comments
rols1026
Even as a starting point that’s an absurd offer from the Twins. Alvarez alone is worth as much or more than Dozier.
socalbum
those with low expectations usually achieve less.
stephentheasian
I agree…those three prospects can be great players in the future given their excellent play on the minors.
stephentheasian
Also dozier had one breakout year and don’t expect the same performance this year
Steve Adams
Dozier’s been worth about four wins per year on average over the past four seasons. Sure, 2016 was his best, but he was already an excellent player prior to the ’16 season.
Steve Adams
Yeah, it’s nutty. I was in the “De Leon alone isn’t enough” camp, but that’s a pretty wild starting offer.
Then again, I’d bet a lot of the starting offers that are thrown out there are pretty insane. The old trade notes that were leaked from the Astros back in the day had some ludicrous notions proposed within.
twins33
Always ask for the moon, then drop down to whatever you are okay with accepting. If you start out too low, you’ll rarely get something fair. Obviously that ask was way high and never happening, but I agree that it was probably asked for early.
bigkempin
Starting with an astronomical starting point can drive off teams from the get go. DeLeon/Alvarez/Calhoun would’ve been the starting point for a trade for someone of the caliber like Sale, Gray, Quintana, etc…..not Dozier. Dozier is solid but MIN overplayed their hand. If Dozier starts off slow again his trade value will tank.
Whyamihere
Given how long the Dodgers and Twins were linked together, i’d guess that didn’t drive them off from the get go.
twins33
Exactly. Going off reports the Twins and Dodgers talked for a month or a month and a half or so. It did not drive them off or insult them based on that. Otherwise they would have traded for Forsythe in mid December.
I feel very confident in saying that every front office does this, even Friedman. If they don’t, then they are probably guys who don’t make it very long on the job.
Armaday
I hope the Mets sign Blevins. They could really use him. That’s a missing piece they need to fill!
Gunnerson
i miss baseball so much
thinkblech
^!
Just a couple of weeks from pitchers and catchers, thank goodness!
mike156
The Mets’s demands on Bruce seem completely out of whack with the market–how can any sensible acquirer take on a full $13M and give talent as well? I don’t understand why the Mets aren;t a little more creative–some mix of cash, talent, and more reasonable demands in return might put them in the game. Maybe they feel no urgency
JDGoat
How is Alvarez’s defence at first? Is he strictly DH or can you hide him there. If I remember correctly, wasn’t it his throwing that got him moved off third in Pittsburgh.
pgmitchell
i heard it is not that good….. so strickly a DH …
alproof
Why can’t the Mets sign Blevins and Salas?