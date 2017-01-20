Rangers Notes: Ross, First Base, Andrus, Choo

Tyson Ross has already found a new home as a member of the Rangers, officially signing a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $6MM with another $3MM available via incentives earlier this week. With the matter of where he’ll be pitching in 2017 now answered, the question on the minds of many Rangers fans turns to when he’ll be pitching for the team in 2017. Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram writes that the Rangers and Ross are taking a conservative route in his rehab. One Rangers exec told Wilson that he’s not expecting Ross to pitch in the Majors until May or June. GM Jon Daniels suggested as much as well, Wilson adds. “We would rather err on a little extra time up front with the goal being to finish strong, pitching in big spots, meaningful games down the stretch and hopefully past 162,” said Daniels. Entering the season, then, the Rangers figure to have a competition for the fifth slot in the rotation, with A.J. Griffin, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Dillon Gee and Nick Martinez among the candidates. Top prospect Yohander Mendez will open the year in Triple-A, according to Wilson.

More on the Rangers…