Tyson Ross Nearing Decision

Veteran righty Tyson Ross is nearing a decision on his landing spot, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag reports on Twitter. The Rangers and Cubs have long been said to be the leading suitors, but there are at least four other clubs with ongoing interest.

Last we heard, the 29-year-old Ross was said to be taking his time with deciding where to sign. But it seems that he has largely sorted through the various offers, which apparently have come from quite a few organizations.

It’s not yet clear just what kind of deal Ross will land, but presumably he’s seeking a one-year pact. He surely hoped to hit the open market in search of a much larger and lengthier agreement than he’ll command, but he missed all of 2016 and is still working back from thoracic outlet surgery.