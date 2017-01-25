Valbuena Likely To Get Significant Playing Time At First Base With Angels

Newly signed infielder Luis Valbuena, whose two-year deal with the Angels was officially announced yesterday, is likely to spend a good chunk of time playing first base in 2017, general manager Billy Eppler told reporters on a conference call yesterday (via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register and Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times). As Fletcher points out, that indicates that C.J. Cron, previously the presumptive starter at first base, will have to fight for playing time in the upcoming season.
“I like the power and the selectivity…” Eppler said of Valbuena, who has posted a .199 isolated power mark (slugging percentage minus batting average) and an 11.5 percent walk rate over the past three seasons. “…He knows he’ll be in the lineup very regularly and the entire time against a right-handed pitcher.”
Eppler’s comments do suggest that there’s the possibility of a platoon between Valbuena and Cron. Valbuena is just a .206/.299/.335 hitter against left-handers in that previously mentioned 2014-16 stretch, but he’s posted a much more robust .253/.344/.473 batting line against right-handers in that same time. Cron, however, isn’t the most natural fit as a platoon partner. While his .252/.289/.409 career batting line against left-handed pitching is better than Valbuena’s output against southpaws, Cron has typically fared better against right-handers since debuting in 2014. (He did carry more traditional platoon splits in the minors, so perhaps there’s some yet-untapped potential against lefties in Cron’s bat.)
Naturally, though, Eppler’s comments will lead to speculation about the possibility of Cron eventually becoming a trade candidate. Eppler said playing time will sort itself out “organically,” (via Fletcher) and Shaikin notes that the GM said he’ll wait until getting through Spring Training before determining whether to trade from his potential first base surplus. The Halos, after all, don’t know exactly what to expect from Albert Pujols, who underwent foot surgery in early December in an effort to alleviate plantar fasciitis.
Recovery time for Pujols was listed at four months in the press release announcing that operation, suggesting that there’s a chance Pujols won’t be ready to begin the season. Eppler cautioned that there’s been no change in Pujols’ recovery that led to the Valbuena addition; rather, Shaikin writes that Eppler said he’s been in contact with Valbuena’s camp since November. However, if Pujols does incur any type of notable setback, the Angels could comfortably rely upon Valbuena, Cron and Jefry Marte to cover the at-bats between first base and designated hitter.
Now is hardly the best time to be marketing Cron (or any player that is limited to first base/DH) anyhow, as the free-agent market still offers plenty of options in that regard. Cron, though, could conceivably present an intriguing option for a team like the Rays (who are rumored to be looking at first basemen such as Chris Carter and Mike Napoli), as he has not yet reached arbitration and be controlled for another four seasons before reaching free agency.
Though he’s not an elite slugger, Cron did take a step forward in 2016, hitting .278/.325/.467 (all career-highs) with 16 home runs in 445 plate appearances. Adjusting for his pitcher-friendly home park, stats like wRC+ (115) and OPS+ (117) pegged him at 15 to 17 percent better than a league-average hitter.
With enough playing time, Cron seemingly has the ability to hit 20 to 25 home runs in a season while providing strong all-around value at the plate. The Angels, though, were set to enter the season with an extremely right-handed lineup, with Kole Calhoun as the only pure lefty penciled into the lineup. Second baseman Danny Espinosa is a switch-hitter but is far better from the right side of the plate, and fourth outfielder Ben Revere would bring a left-handed option to the table as well. Valbuena balances out the lineup and could replace Yunel Escobar at third base in 2018 when he’s a free agent if Cron is retained all season. (Alternatively, the Halos could look to move Escobar at some point and install Valbuena at the hot corner, where he’s spent most of his MLB career, though that’s speculation on my behalf.)
Comments
Brixton
Cron was their second best hitter last year, and they bench him
HaloShane
2nd best hitter….. watch Angels baseball much? I’m gonna assume “NO”.
gmflores27
Shane clearly doesn’t watch Angels baseball tho
RyÅn W Krol
He was tied with Calhoun for the team’s second best OPS at 117, but Cron’s problem is that he is very slow out of the gate in April and has not been able to stay healthy enough to play more than 116 games. He’s had 2 1/2 seasons to show he can be healthy and productive. And while he’s been productive for what he is overall, the health hasn’t been there. That’s why you add depth like Valbuena. Jefry Marte had a 115 OPS himself, but that didn’t warrant him a secure starting job because he’s never played a full season and is a late bloomer, which is why one can be skeptical about him that his 2016 season might have been a fluke. The Angels had a lot of bench depth when they were making the playoffs year after year. No One’s job was really safe unless they were Vladdy. That’s the way the Angels should be building their roster.
RyÅn W Krol
*OPS-plus. The app doesn’t seem to recognize the plus symbol.
Nats4life
If Cron shows well in spring training and Pujols is ready valbuena could easily take Espinosa’s job, or at least provide the large part of a platoon. Valbuena’s been playing 2b in the winter league and Espinosa is terrible against righties.
CubsFanForLife
I would keep Cron. Even if/when Pujols returns at full strength, he’s still going to require days off regularly. Your worst case scenario is a platoon, but Pujols’ health is no given.
alexgordonbeckham
Yeah I would assume Cron would get at bats against lefties while Valbuena potentially sits.
MrMet19
Cron is a monster… also him and valbuena will fit in same lineup as soon as next year
bosox90
Valbuena has the defensive versatility to cover 1B/2B/3B and has strong splits against righties. I think that gives Scioscia a lot to play with as far as lineup combos. He can give anyone in that infield a day off and still fill out the lineup card with ease. I’ve seen a lot of optimism from Angels fans on here and I can see why, their lineup is balanced offensively and defensively, and they have the best player in baseball. I think they’ll go only as far as their pitching takes them. A lot of question marks in that rotation both health-wise and performance-wise. Everyone on this site that isn’t an Angels fan likes to put them down, but I think if their rotation doesn’t completely tank like last year, they will be right in the thick of that division. Personally I think Seattle has the best roster in the division, and that Texas is solid, but overrated by many due to recency bias. I think Houston still has a lot to prove, but if their rotation clicks could win 95 games.
Wow well I ended up ranting a bit. Guess it’s safe to say April 2nd can’t come soon enough.
RyÅn W Krol
Well we saw how important bullpens have become last season and the Angels were thriving on that formula of just getting innings from their rotations and using big bullpens 10 years ago, along with a lot of bench depth, speed, taking the extra base, and good defense. It looks like Billy Eppler is making an effort to get the Angels back to that kind of roster building and style that worked for so long. Rotation health pending, I think they’ll go as far as their bullpen takes them.
chesteraarthur
I think the reason people are down on the angels is because of how unlikely it actually seems that those pitchers can stay healthy/effective. “If x and y stay healthy and perform, they can be good”. This can just be said about so many teams.
bosox90
This is very true. Obviously that caveat applies to most teams, “if they stay healthy they’ll go far,” and that’s a big IF with the Angels and their staff. I just think they are still overlooked despite that.
ThePriceWasRight
what is their infatuation with yunel. put LV at the hot corner and keep cron at 1b.