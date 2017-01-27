White Sox To Sign Peter Bourjos

The White Sox have agreed to a minor-league deal with outfielder Peter Bourjos, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune (via Twitter). He’ll receive an invitation to MLB camp in the agreement.

Bourjos, 29, figures to have a solid shot earning at least a share in a platoon arrangement in center for the rebuilding South Siders. As things stand, the organization’s depth chart is loaded with unproven options such as Charlie Tilson, Leury Garcia, Jacob May, and Adam Engel.

Last year, the Phillies claimed Bourjos off waivers and installed him as the semi-regular right fielder. He started off with an abysmal first two months at the plate, resulting in a drop in playing time. Bourjos came roaring back with a monster June, then fell back to his typical levels for the second half of the year. At the end of the roller coaster, he was right back where he started, with a .251/.292/.389 batting line that is fairly reflective of his career work (.243/.300/.382).

Though his bat is obviously underwhelming, the speedy Bourjos has always generated value through other means. He typically rates well on the bases, though he doesn’t steal often, and shows good range in the outfield. Though it has been a while since he generated top-end marks from defensive metrics, Bourjos is generally viewed as an asset in the field and has extensive experience up the middle.