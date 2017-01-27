White Sox To Sign Peter Bourjos

The White Sox have agreed to a minor-league deal with outfielder Peter Bourjos, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune (via Twitter). He’ll receive an invitation to MLB camp in the agreement.
Bourjos, 29, figures to have a solid shot earning at least a share in a platoon arrangement in center for the rebuilding South Siders. As things stand, the organization’s depth chart is loaded with unproven options such as Charlie Tilson, Leury Garcia, Jacob May, and Adam Engel.
Comments
jaxsonthebeef
Good for Bourjos!
konerkofan14
The way our team is lining up…huge shot at starting in center and leading off.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Looks like CF may be patrolled by two Chicago suburbanites on the South Side. Charlie Tilson is from Wilmette while Peter Bourjos hails from Park Ridge.