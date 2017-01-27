White Sox To Sign Peter Bourjos

The White Sox have agreed to a minor-league deal with outfielder Peter Bourjos, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune (via Twitter). He’ll receive an invitation to MLB camp in the agreement.

Bourjos, 29, figures to have a solid shot earning at least a share in a platoon arrangement in center for the rebuilding South Siders. As things stand, the organization’s depth chart is loaded with unproven options such as Charlie Tilson, Leury Garcia, Jacob May, and Adam Engel.