White Sox, Todd Frazier Avoid Arbitration

The White Sox and Todd Frazier avoided an arbitration hearing by agreeing to a one-year, $12MM contract, per FanRag’s Jon Heyman (Twitter link). The CAA client is headed into his final season before reaching free agency and picks up a nice raise over last year’s $8.25MM payday.

The 30-year-old Frazier’s 2016 season was somewhat of a mixed bag, as he clubbed a career-best 40 homers but also posted career-lows in batting average (.225) and on-base percentage (.302). Frazier’s strikeout rate jumped more than four percent, which certainly played a role in his diminished rate stats. Overall, hit .225/.302/.464 and played in at least 150 games for the fourth straight season. He’d been projected to earn $13.5MM by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz.