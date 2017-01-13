White Sox, Todd Frazier Avoid Arbitration

The White Sox and Todd Frazier avoided an arbitration hearing by agreeing to a one-year, $12MM contract, per FanRag’s Jon Heyman (Twitter link). The CAA client is headed into his final season before reaching free agency and picks up a nice raise over last year’s $8.25MM payday.
The 30-year-old Frazier’s 2016 season was somewhat of a mixed bag, as he clubbed a career-best 40 homers but also posted career-lows in batting average (.225) and on-base percentage (.302). Frazier’s strikeout rate jumped more than four percent, which certainly played a role in his diminished rate stats. Overall, hit .225/.302/.464 and played in at least 150 games for the fourth straight season. He’d been projected to earn $13.5MM by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz.
Comments
Just Another Fan
Good defense and elite power for $12M at 3B, shame he wont be able to help the current team he’s on in 2017, at all.
Can we get some trades up in here???
toby312
Maybe some value at trade deadline? Prospects are much more valuable in today’s market vs escalating veterans salaries
cws2019
Yes and Quintana 39mil for 4yrs control is probably worth 100mil over that same time if he wasn’t locked in. Little surprised no one has stepped up w/major legit multi-tool position player headliner that would allow Hahn to accept. Meadows better be all that and not next overhyped Corey Patterson if Pirates let him slip away. Also, good to see Rays insisting on Bregman if they want Archer. So called elite hitting prospects sure tough to pry away even with cheap TOR arms.