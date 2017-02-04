AL East Notes: Sanchez, Stroman, Blue Jays, Swihart, Wieters

Here’s the latest from around the AL East…
- It could make sense for the Blue Jays to pursue extensions with Aaron Sanchez and Marcus Stroman this spring, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi opines. Locking up young pitching is obviously a logical tactic, and if nothing else, the Jays could gain some cost certainty on both starters through their arbitration years. Sanchez will be arb-eligible for the first time next winter, while Stroman is going through the arbitration process for the first of four trips (as a Super Two player) this offseason, to the point of going to a hearing to determine his 2017 salary. On the other hand, since both players have so many years of control ahead of them, the Jays could wait at least one more season to see what they really have in either starter before discussing a long-term agreement.
- Dalton Pompey will need a big Spring Training to break into the Blue Jays’ planned Melvin Upton Jr./Ezequiel Carrera platoon in left field, MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm writes. The Jays want Pompey to play every day, so if he does make the big league roster, it won’t be in a bench role. A good spring performance, however, will put Pompey in line for a promotion should one or both or Upton or Carrera get off to a slow start. Elsewhere in the mailbag piece, Chisholm notes that it may be hard for any prospects to find a spot on Toronto’s Opening Day roster, and highly-touted Cuban signing Lourdes Gurriel Jr. isn’t likely to be a viable roster candidate until 2018.
- Blake Swihart’s eventual role with the Red Sox could be serving a multi-positional threat who can catch 90 games while also contributing at first, third, DH and the outfield, Peter Gammons writes in his latest piece at GammonsDaily.com. Boston moved Swihart to left field last season due to defensive issues behind the plate, though Swihart is intent on carving out a niche for himself as a catcher. Since Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez both have their own question marks, Swihart could still emerge as a catching option for the Sox in 2017. As Gammons and Sox bullpen coach Dana LeVangie both mention, Swihart doesn’t have all that much actual catching experience in his career, and got precious little time as a catcher last year due to the position switch and the ankle injury that shortened his season.
- Re-signing Matt Wieters “would be sentimental, but not practical” for the Orioles, MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli opines. There have been whispers that Baltimore could bring back Wieters as a part-time DH and in a timeshare behind the plate with Welington Castillo, since Wieters could be had at a lowered price given his long stay in free agency. Signing veterans at a relative bargain price is a Dan Duquette specialty, Ghiroli notes, though the O’s aren’t actively pursuing Wieters. It could also be hard for Baltimore to offer Wieters enough playing time, given Castillo’s presence and the likelihood that Mark Trumbo will get more DH at-bats this season.
Swihart should spend the year at AAA catching then if they want him to get more experience as a catcher. His development was botched, by both injury and mishandling. It wouldn’t hurt him to get more experience there. His main problem is his bat is there but his defense is terrible.
I feel like I’m getting whipsawed. Vazquez and Swihart are both future Johnny Benches, or they are going to be platooned, or they may be used at several positions, or what? They will be starting, or in the minors? Lot’s of conflicting info–seems like half the time the writers are trying to pump up their trade value.
They’re both trash and Boston media is trying to save their trade value by hyping them up still, even after they’ve both proven nothing. Sandy Leon is still Boston’s best C.
Vazquez is one of the best defensive catcher’s in the game in every aspect. last year, without full armstrength recovering from TJ he still threw out close to 40% of base stealers. Close to the 50% of his rookie season and he’s already regarded by pitcher’s and stats as one of the best pitch framers in the game.
Even if his hitting never improves? c-Vaz will hang around a MLB roster for years as a #2 backup, far from trash as you describe.
The O’s resigning Wieters would be a bigger mistake than signing Gallardo last year.
as a jays fan i was really hoping they would tie up a bunch or resources in him.
It would be awesome if the Blue Jays gave Stroman an extension
meh: would prefer to see him traded if his value is what people think it is. either that or one more year in rotation and send him back to the ‘pen. he has done nothing in MLB to deserve the hype he gets.
Except Stroman hasn’t really shown he should go to the pen. Outside of a really crappy month of June where his mechanics went out of whack, Stroman was pitching rather well, especially down the stretch. I agree the hype machine FanGraphs started last off season got out of hand but let’s not act like Stroman is a guarantee to fail as a starter because to this point, he’s shown the complete opposite.
I love how people are still talking about Swihart despite the fact he’s done nothing even when he’s been healthy. He’s been failing in front of us being propped up by Boston’s media hype train for what seems like ages now. He’s probably going to pan out as a poor mans Matt Wieters, whoop de doo.
kind of like stroman vs pedro
with where the jays are i would prefer they not sign anyone that is under team control for more than 2 years. why? so much inconsistency and injuries with players only leads to being hamstrung.. as well its. time to bring salaries down and more reasonable. this can only go on for so long before it busts. the average fan is being squeezed hard, if your team is not winning people won’t pay exorbitant prices to enter the stadium. a lot of teams will be losing money soon.
I hate to be “that guy”, but isn’t it Lourdes Gourriel Jr.?
no O in last name
I think Davidi may have forgotten but Sanchez just hired Boras as his agent. I can’t recall the last time a Boras client signed a pre-Arb extension(if one even exists) but Sanchez had a pretty great 2016 and if he replicates that in 2017, it sets himself up beautifully to do well in arbitration.
for Sanchez a JDesque type deal may work. as in buyout three years and leave last year of team control in place for arbitration.