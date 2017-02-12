AL Notes: Rays, Astros, Orioles, Red Sox

Although Brad Miller said he’s “on the same page” with the Rays about potentially shifting from first base to second, he hasn’t necessarily embraced the move, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The 30-home run man from 2016 last played second two seasons ago as a member of the Mariners, and he has generally fared poorly as a middle infielder (minus-27 Defensive Runs Saved, minus-12.3 Ultimate Zone Rating as primarily a shortstop in 3,300-plus innings). Should Miller scuffle in his return to the keystone this year, the Rays would likely scrap the experiment and divide his playing time among first, designated hitter and short, per Topkin, who points to Tim Beckham, Nick Franklin and Daniel Robertson as their other in-house second base possibilities.
More from the American League:
- The Astros have been in pursuit of a front-line starter via trade all offseason, though nothing has materialized and general manager Jeff Luhnow doesn’t expect anything to come together this spring, he told MLB Network Radio on Sunday. However, Luhnow mentioned that having two extra draft picks resulting from ex-Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa’s hacking of the Astros and five top 100 prospects could help him swing a deal at some point (Twitter links).
- The idea of converting Dariel Alvarez from an outfielder to a pitcher is intriguing to some members of the Orioles organization, and manager Buck Showalter wouldn’t be against it, writes Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. As it stands, the 28-year-old Alvarez could be in danger of losing his 40-man roster spot, per Kubatko. Alvarez slashed a modest .288/.324/.384 with four home runs in 560 Triple-A plate appearances last season, and trying him on the mound would perhaps enable the Orioles to take advantage of his “plus-plus” arm, Kubatko notes.
- Third baseman Pablo Sandoval, left-hander Drew Pomeranz, right-hander Joe Kelly, first baseman Sam Travis and catcher Christian Vazquez are among the Red Sox who will need strong spring performances this year, opines Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. If the beleaguered Sandoval is unable to show enough defensively to win the third base job, the lefty-swinger could have trouble finding playing time in Boston, which is likely to deploy Hanley Ramirez as its designated hitter against righties. Vazquez, meanwhile, has no minor league options remaining and will battle with Sandy Leon (also out of options) and Blake Swihart for a roster spot. The Red Sox might attempt to trade Vazquez if he doesn’t crack their roster, or they could send Swihart to the minors, observes Mastrodonato.
Comments
JDGoat
I doubt Vasquez would be in risk of losing his spot. He’d be the last of those three catchers of try to send to AAA. At least they know swihart would get there, so I’d say he’s the obvious choice. Maybe sell high on Leon instead though, since there’s no chance he’s replicating last year.
rols1026
You can’t sell high on Leon if everyone knows last year was a fluke.
mike156
How does Vazquez go from being a no-miss prospect to out of options and fighting for a roster spot? Sandoval is an interesting. If he doesn’t pan out, and he can’t be traded, I wonder if the Red Sox would try an Allen Craig move–DFA, followed waivers–and if no-one took him out-righting him so as to save the luxury tax implications. Can that work with someone with Sandoval’s service time?
trace
I would like to know more about this no-miss prospect claim you’re making about Vazquez.. This is the first I heard of that rubbish.
mike156
The man they call “Mini-Yadi” Here’s a bit from an old MLBTR post–
“Vazquez, praised by most as one of the best defensive catchers in all of baseball, made his big league debut in 2014 and batted .240/.308/.309 in 201 plate appearances. Despite that lack of offensive production, Vazquez provided quite a bit of value, throwing out an incredible 52 percent of opposing base-stealers and rating as one of the game’s best pitch-framers, per both Statcorner.com and Baseball Prospectus.”
“In the meantime, manager John Farrell expresses confidence in another young Red Sox catcher, Christian Vazquez. “Blake is the name that’s always been in the rumors, because of what he potentially could be attached to,” says Farrell. “But the guy who is as good as anybody in the game right now, as far as catching, receiving and throwing, is Christian Vazquez.”
stl_cards16
So a players manager talked about the things he does well. Shocking
jmi1950
Sox can NOT DFA Panda. As a 5 yr player he has the right to refuse and get all of his $$$$ which would continue to count against the luxury tax. The difference with Craig is that he still has only 4+ yrs in MLB. Craig and Castillo would have to give up the $$$ to refuse a minor league assignment.
mike156
thanks for the explanation
jmi1950
Leon & Vaz would never clear waivers. Both will have to be on the 25 man roster or DL all yr unless traded. DD has already stated the Sox want Swihardt – who has an option left – to get experience at C at AAA. This also allows him to be recalled if Leon or Vaz needs a DL stint. In 2016 the Sox needed 5 catchers because of DL stints by Hanigan, Swihardt and Vaz. they had to pick up Holoday. Their 4th C this yr is Dan Butler so they will be lucky if they get by with just one of the 3 on the DL at anytime.
opethsdeliverance
I think the Braves are looking for a young catcher……..