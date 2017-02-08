Angels Sign Yusmeiro Petit

The Angels announced that they’ve signed right-hander Yusmeiro Petit to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training.

Petit, a client of Godoy Sports, spent the 2016 season with the Nationals, pitching to a 4.50 ERA with 7.1 K/9, 1.7 BB/9 and a 41.5 percent ground-ball rate in 62 innings. Of Petit’s 36 appearances with the Nats, 35 were out of the ’pen, but he also made one spot start and has a history of working in both the rotation and in relief.

Petit was in the midst of a solid season with the Nats and carried a sub-3.00 ERA into the month of August, but he was used sparingly down the stretch and hit hard when he did take the hill. Of the 31 earned runs he allowed last year, 16 came in his final 10 appearances (12 1/3 innings). Petit’s deal with the Nationals contained a $3MM vesting option for the 2017 campaign, and his sparse usage down the stretch may simply have been a reflection that the Nats didn’t wish to see that option lock in.

The 32-year-old Petit is best known for his work with the Giants, for whom he pitched from 2012-15. In that time, the righty worked out of both the rotation and the bullpen, pitching to a 3.66 ERA in 245 2/3 innings (plus another 12 2/3 innings with two runs allowed in the postseason). At one point during the 2014 season, Petit broke a record that still stands, as he retired 46 consecutive batters across six relief appearances. (Mark Buehrle had previously held the record with 45 straight set down.)

The Halos will head into camp with a projected rotation of Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker, Ricky Nolasco, Tyler Skaggs and Jesse Chavez. Others that figure to be in the mix for starts include lefty Nate Smith and righties Alex Meyer and Daniel Wright. Barring an injury, it may be difficult for Petit to get a look there, but he could find work as a swingman in a murky bullpen picture.

The Angels’ bullpen will consist of Huston Street, Cam Bedrosian and Andrew Bailey, to be sure, but the other slots are a bit less defined. Names like JC Ramirez, Jose Alvarez, Deolis Guerra and possibly Meyer (if he’s not starting in Triple-A) could all factor into the mix. Mike Morin, Kirby Yates and Brooks Pounders all represent 40-man options that come with big league experience as well.