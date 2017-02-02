Brewers Claim Jesus Aguilar, Designate Ehire Adrianza By Jeff Todd | February 2, 2017 at 2:58pm CDT The Brewers have claimed first baseman Jesus Aguilar off waivers from the Indians, Milwaukee announced. Infielder Ehire Adrianza was designated for assignment to clear roster space.
Comments
alexgordonbeckham
Bench bat and possible platoon with Thames? Looks like this guy has some pop.
TribeTime3
He has plenty of pop, in the minors. Aguilar hasn’t hit a lick each time he has been promoted to the majors.
alexgordonbeckham
Doesn’t look like he has really gotten much of a chance in the majors though. First call up: 4-33. Second call up: 6-19 and third call up: 0-6. So very small sample sizes.
hill
Wow 30 HR @ AAA Columbus last year.
And @ 26 years old…still has a possible future. looks like he’s been in the Indians system forever so it might be a nice change of scenery
Michael
Hope Adrianza enjoyed his time as a Brewer.