Cardinals Nearing Extension With Carlos Martinez

The Cardinals are set to finalize agreement with starter Carlos Martinez on a five-year, $51MM extension, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter and in a post). It is not yet clear whether it includes option years, Heyman notes. An announcement is expected tomorrow. The sides were said to be “making progress” in extension talks, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, who noted that a deal in excess of $50MM over five years was likely for the Octagon client.

Martinez and the Cards have long been engaged on a long-term deal, and now won’t have to wait for Spring Training to wrap them up. The sides were set for a hearing over the 25-year-old’s first-year arbitration salary, with him filing for $4.25MM and the team submitting at $3.9MM. (MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz, for what it’s worth, wrote recently that he felt Martinez was worth a lot more in view of his arb comps.)

We recently assessed Martinez’s extension candidacy, which in many ways lacked appropriate comparables to help guide a deal. As explained in that piece, a contract that landed somewhere between those reached by Corey Kluber ($38.5MM over five years, with two options) and Matt Harrison ($55MM over five years, with one option) seemed to make sense. Indeed, that’s just what appears to be in the works. As Heyman notes, the deal constitutes a record for a first-time, arb-eligible pitcher. Martinez tops Kluber, who was a Super Two and also significantly older, in setting the new mark. .

With the move, the Cards now control Martinez through 2021 — his age-29 season. A power righty with two outstanding breaking balls and a useful change-up, Martinez carries an ace’s arsenal. He hasn’t quite reached that lofty status, but could well be on his way. Martinez owns a 3.02 ERA since the start of the 2015 season, so the results are already excellent. Though he hasn’t yet sustained top-end strikeout numbers — he owns 8.5 K/9 and 10.4% swinging-strike rate for his career — Martinez arguably has the capacity to do so. He also boosted his groundball rate to a robust 56.4% in 2016 and has a track record of limiting hard contact and home runs. If Martinez can continue to improve his change, and further boost his performance against left-handed hitters, he has a chance to deliver enormous value over the life of the contract.

Durability, of course, is another key factor. Martinez did approach the 200-inning level last year, notching 195 1/3 frames after spinning 179 2/3 the season prior, but still needs to prove he can chew up innings year-in, year-out. He’ll surely be given the opportunity now to work later into games and establish himself as a true workhorse. A related area to watch is health. Though Martinez’s track record in that regard is a good one, youngsters who throw so many hard pitches have been shown to have slightly elevated risk of requiring Tommy John surgery. (For more, check out the work of MLBTR contributor Bradley Woodrum; see here for an explanation; here for individual player results.)