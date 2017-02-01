Cardinals Nearing Extension With Carlos Martinez

The Cardinals are set to finalize agreement with starter Carlos Martinez on a five-year, $51MM extension, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). An announcement is expected tomorrow. The sides were said to be “making progress” in extension talks, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, who noted that a deal in excess of $50MM over five years was likely.
Martinez and the Cards have long been engaged on a long-term deal, and now won’t have to wait for Spring Training to wrap them up. The sides were set for a hearing over the 25-year-old’s first-year arbitration salary, with him filing for $4.25MM and the team submitting at $3.9MM. (MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz, for what it’s worth, wrote recently that he felt Martinez was worth a lot more in view of his arb comps.)
We recently assessed Martinez’s extension candidacy, which in many ways lacked appropriate comparables to help guide a deal. As explained in that piece, a contract that landed somewhere between those reached by Corey Kluber ($38.5MM over five years, with two options) and Matt Harrison ($55MM over five years, with one option) seemed to make sense. Indeed, that’s just what appears to be in the works.
Comments
James_07
Wo-ho, he is a very good pitcher and I hope he will help the Cardinals in there 2017 season. Thanks Ken!
cardinalfanforever
Hopefully CMart and Reyes will be the two aces this year. I am optimistic about Lynn, but he might need some time to get readjusted coming off surgery, and I am sure he will be limited on innings also because of surgery. Opening day cannot get here fast enough.
themed
Fantastic! One of the best young pitchers in the game. Should get better and better!
duhtruth
deserves it. def up and coming. as a dodger fan, him and Alex Reyes will scare us in the next decade. tbh, $10 million annually is a steal from the Cardinals