Cardinals Nearing Extension With Carlos Martinez

The Cardinals are set to finalize agreement with starter Carlos Martinez on a five-year, $51MM extension, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). An announcement is expected tomorrow. The sides were said to be “making progress” in extension talks, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, who noted that a deal in excess of $50MM over five years was likely.

Martinez and the Cards have long been engaged on a long-term deal, and now won’t have to wait for Spring Training to wrap them up. The sides were set for a hearing over the 25-year-old’s first-year arbitration salary, with him filing for $4.25MM and the team submitting at $3.9MM. (MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz, for what it’s worth, wrote recently that he felt Martinez was worth a lot more in view of his arb comps.)

We recently assessed Martinez’s extension candidacy, which in many ways lacked appropriate comparables to help guide a deal. As explained in that piece, a contract that landed somewhere between those reached by Corey Kluber ($38.5MM over five years, with two options) and Matt Harrison ($55MM over five years, with one option) seemed to make sense. Indeed, that’s just what appears to be in the works.