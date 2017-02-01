Chris Carter Could Consider Offers From Japan

Feb. 1: Despite Stewart’s comments, Carter “made it clear” to Jim Bowden of ESPN and MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that he wants to play in Major League Baseball as opposed to signing a contract overseas (Twitter link).
Jan. 31, 10:48pm: Topkin writes that Stewart told him as recently as tonight that nothing was close between Carter and the Rays. As Topkin explains, Tampa Bay is taking its time in evaluating multiple right-handed bats for a spot on their roster.
6:08pm: It’s been a slow-moving market for slugger Chris Carter this winter, and agent Dave Stewart (the former Diamondbacks GM who has resumed control of his agency since being replaced in Arizona) tells Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports that signing in Japan is a possibility. “I think at some point we have to make it a serious consideration,” said Stewart, who also tells Rosenthal that Carter received interest from Japanese clubs last winter before signing with the Brewers.
Carter hit .222/.321/.499 and tied Nolan Arenado for the National League lead with 41 home runs in 2016, but Milwaukee elected not to tender him a contract for the 2017 season. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz had projected an $8.1MM salary for Carter, and Carter’s glut of strikeouts (an NL-high 206) and lack of defensive value led the Brewers to consider a raise of that nature too steep.
The rest of the league, it seems, has generally agreed with the Brewers’ assessment, as there’s hardly been a robust market for his services. That this offseason’s free-agent market was teeming with defensively limited sluggers certainly couldn’t have helped Carter’s case, but it’s nonetheless a bit surprising that his camp is giving consideration to signing overseas.
Rosenthal cites Stewart and other league sources as stating that the Rays offer the best opportunity for Carter at this point. Stewart tells Rosenthal he’s spoken with Tampa Bay enough to “know what they’re thinking” but adds that talks haven’t advanced just yet. That gels with a recent tweet from Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, who reported that while the Rays are considering many options, nothing is close with Carter or with fellow right-handed slugger Mike Napoli.
Rosenthal writes that the Rangers, another potential fit, are seemingly more focused on Napoli and have told Stewart that they may rotate younger players at first base (which would be a poor outcome for both Carter and Napoli). Perhaps the Rangers would take a more serious look at Carter in the event that Napoli signed elsewhere, but Napoli has seemingly struggled to find a multi-year deal all winter, and most teams have filled their first base and designated hitter voids already.
The Yankees, for instance, signed Matt Holliday to a one-year deal at the start of the Winter Meetings, while the Astros signed Carlos Beltran to a similar pact and also acquired Brian McCann from New York (pushing Evan Gattis further into the DH mix). Boston filled its first base/DH void by inking Mitch Moreland to a one-year deal (he’ll pair with Hanley Ramirez), while the Rockies went outside the box and signed Ian Desmond to be their regular first baseman. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, quickly grabbed Kendrys Morales to replace Edwin Encarnacion, only to see Encarnacion’s market stagnate to the extent that the Indians were able to land him on a three-year, $60MM deal.
More recently, the Royals agreed to a two-year deal with Brandon Moss, removing yet another on-paper fit. And the Orioles, a once-popular prediction as Carter’s ultimate landing spot, re-signed Mark Trumbo and acquired Seth Smith, thus making it hard to see Carter fitting into the picture.
And yet despite all that movement, Carter and Napoli are hardly alone as first baseman/designated hitters remaining in free agency. Pedro Alvarez, Logan Morrison, Adam Lind, Mark Reynolds, Billy Butler, Justin Morneau and Ryan Howard are all still on the market and hoping to find jobs for the 2017 season, giving the few teams with interest in that type of player a good bit of leverage in negotiations with agents.
Looking around the league, the White Sox could still theoretically fit Carter as a designated hitter, while the Mariners could weigh the merits of signing him as an upgrade over the unproven Dan Vogelbach. The Marlins still don’t have a right-handed complement to Justin Bour at first base, though they’re said to be at their payroll capacity. The A’s, conceivably, could push Yonder Alonso to the bench and pair Carter with Ryon Healy at first base/DH, but there hasn’t been any serious talk of a reunion there. Those four teams, however, are mere speculation on my own behalf. Given the saturated market for sluggers and the fact that no team was willing to trade for Carter when his salary was projected to be in the $8MM range, it does seem possible that the best financial offer he’ll receive this winter could come from an overseas club.
Comments
partyatnapolis
just tryin to drive up the price
ba2929
Chris Carter is trying to drive up the price?
Are you crazy?
He’ll be lucky to get a 1 year deal with an option at this point.
tylerall5
More of trying to hurry a team to offer a contract than to drive up the price.
Get in the Hawper
From what I have seen and heard out of Dave Stewart he would never represent me on a multi million dollar transaction.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Well Matt Kemp loves him.
Get in the Hawper
And Matt Kemp is a clown
randalgrichuk15
but matt kemp plays in a real baseball town
Just Another Fan
Mitch Moreland isn’t really any better than Carter though, he’s also bad defensively, makes no sense how he got a deal and Carter can’t.
Oh wait, one has Dave Stewart in his corner, one does not.
lonestardodger
Mitch Moreland is coming off a gold glove season. Vastly superior to Carter as a defender
Just Another Fan
Gold Glove awards do not have anything to do with actual defense. Moreland has always graded out as a poor defender by the nature of 1B defense WAR.
As for the comp
Moreland has 4.2 fWAR in 773 G
Carter has 3.4 fWAR in 668 G
That’s a negligible difference, its not like one is an actually good player and one isn’t, they both do a couple things ok and are basically 1 fWAR players.
chesteraarthur
you might want to check that again, he rated as the best qualifying defensive 1b last year by uzr/150 and Def. link to fangraphs.com
bigkempin
Seriously? Carter’s +WAR is strictly due to his offensive production. You do know that WAR combines both offense and defense….don’t you?
JoeyPankake
More often than not the players who win gold glove awards are fantastic defenders. Granted, hitting well never hurts their cause either.
McGlynnandjuice
Lol tell that to Eric hosmer and nick markakis
ducksnort69
Rays light hitting center fielder says hello.
rustyshackleford
Wasn’t Kiermaier up high in the WAR rankings a few seasons ago?
ducksnort69
He was banged up a little in 2016, but you are referring to 2015 when his defense got a full season to rack up the WAR.
Dookie Howser, MD
Mitch Mooreland won a gold glove based on name recognition!
Just Another Fan
Kiermaier is not “light hitting”.
Just Another Fan
Being the best of a group of bad defenders who play the least valuable defensive position means very little. Home Runs mean more.
Just Another Fan
“More often than not the players who win gold glove awards are fantastic defenders.”
That is a false statement, Derek Jeter has multiple gold gloves and sucked at SS.
baseball lover
Are you saying Moreland is a bad defensive player?
He won a gold glove and Beltre credited Moreland with him getting his this year
seamaholic
They’re opposites actually. Moreland is one of the best defenders at the position in baseball but doesn’t hit much. Carter is one of the worst defenders in baseball at any position, but OPS’s in the 800’s.
Just Another Fan
Hyperbole all over this in every which way. Morelands an ok defender but WAR hates 1B so its not graded with a lot of importance, AND he’s a pretty good hitter at times, he’s good for 20 bombs and a .300 OBP, which isn’t what you want from a cleanup hitter, but fine for a #8 guy.
They are both 1 WAR players who play DH/1B. One plays better defense and one hits a ton of homers. Doesn’t matter, you’re going to probably get a 0.8 WAR season from either of them in 2017, and that was my point.
Get in the Hawper
Moreland is solid at first and he has a canon but limited range horizontally and verticality.
I don’t think he’s gold glove worthy but to say he is bad is being obnoxious
CursedRangers
I’m a Ranger fan who watches the majority of their games. I’ve never been a big fan of Moreland as he was frustrating at times. But to say he is a poor defender is crazy. He seemingly does the splits every series to stop a poorly thrown ball. He digs hard hit balls out of the ground as good as almost any 1B in baseball. He will frustrate the Red Sox fans with his offensive slumps, but he is a solid defender.
Just Another Fan
First base defense is not that important in general, offense is more important from that position.
Just Another Fan
He’s a poor defender in that all 1B defenders are poor defenders, that is why they play 1B.
Again, any team that gets Carter or Moreland is pretty much going to get very similar if not the exact same value – this was my point from the start.
Just Another Fan
It’s not obnoxious to say 1B has the least defensive value, and pretty much everyone who plays there is a bad defender, that is WHY they play there in the first place.
bruinsfan94
Way different players. Not even close.
Just Another Fan
They are both 1 WAR players. Fact.
bginther25
Yes, they are both 1war players, but because of completely opposite reasons. One plays defense and does a little hitting, and the other hit a lot of singers and sucks with the glove. Not sure why you keep trying to argue. Not on person has said they aren’t 1war players they’re saying Moreland is a good defender.
bruinsfan94
WAR is not everything. They add different things to a team. Moreland only got 5.5 million and that was probably a overpay but they were valuing defense since there was no way to replace Ortiz. The fact that WAR undervalues defense shows that Moreland is better all around player. Morelands BA is over 30 points higher, Carter does nothing but hit homeruns. Tons of power out there this year, and Moreland has about 40 less home runs then Carter but better at pretty much every other aspect. Carter also hit under 200 a couple times. Moreland only got 5.5 million and the value of power looks to be down. In Japan he can get what, 3-5 million? He was non tendered at about 8. He is probably hoping a team will give him 6-7 with some incentives.
chesteraarthur
Better in every other aspect? Without looking deeply, last year carter had a better obp and wOBA. Career wRC+ Carter 112 Moreland 98, last year specifically was 112/87. Carter is a better offensive player than Moreland, overall. Attempting to claim he’s not doesn’t work.
As overall players it could be argued that they are relatively similar, but there no real argument to be made that moreland is anything other than worse than carter offensively.
And I think this is the first time I have ever heard this argument – “The fact that WAR undervalues defense”
Rwm102600
Ok, maybe I’m a little old, but why not look at standard baseball stats instead of all this sabermetric stuff? Carter committed 11 errors at 1st base. That’s 2nd most of any 1st baseman in the majors. Moreland committed 2. Tied for the fewest. They both hit about .230 and Carter had almost twice as many HRs. So, do you want the guy who can actually play 1st base, or do you want a DH. That tells you which one better suits your needs.
chesteraarthur
Well that does work in this instance, in general, those stats don’t do a great job of telling you who is better.. For instance Jeter didn’t commit many errors, but his range was so terrible that he was a negative ss. And BA and HRs don’t give you a full offensive profile of a player, but it does do a good enough job of summing it up here.
So to answer your question, the reason not to do it is because often they don’t give a clear or detailed idea of what or how much better one player is better at.
McGlynnandjuice
Yes^^^^ I love it. Keep spreading the knowledge and hopefully someday my dream will be a reality: a world where we don’t evaluate hitters on batting avg/RBI
davidcoonce74
Because errors are a lousy way to determine defensive ability. A statue won’t make many errors but a guy who gets to a lot more balls will make more. Quick, name the all-time single-season record holder for fewest errors/highest fielding % at third base. You’d think it was , what, Brooks Robinson or maybe Manny Machado? Nope. It’s noted poor defender Kevin Kouzmanoff.
In this instance carter is the much worse defender, but it’s not because of errors.
chesteraarthur
It depends on what he could be looking at for them, but for a guy who hasn’t made a ton of money (relative to mlb players) this does make some sense
davidcoonce74
Dave Stewart seems to be bad at everything about baseball except pitching.
johnsilver
He was pretty handy in baseball brawls alsi if remember correctly.. Someone (forget who) charge the mound and tried to kick him and he flattened them.. Like laid them flat out on the infield with a right hand several decades back. The guy (Stewert) was some kind of high degree belt judo expert, which made it funnier.
redbirdrooter
He won’t go to Japan. He’ll settle for some discounted offer from Tampa.
pjmcnu
If the Mets could just move Bruce, Grandy, or both, the Rox could trade Blackmon to Mets (for a haul that would make me cringe as a Mets fan), then move Desmond to CF (he’s wasted at 1st), & sign one of these guys for a song.
Boatload of good prospects/young SPs, plus a “good enough” 1B. Seems like an upgrade overall (obviously not saying any available 1B is an upgrade over Blackmon – obvious downgrade, but good deal for Rox considering P upgrade & other prospects).
Of course, it starts with if, if, if….
jakem59
A .261/.305/.422 line outside of Coors probably isn’t going to bring back a “haul” back for the Rockies. He looked better on the road in 2016, but his BABIP was high (.348 in 2016 vs .297 career).
diddlez
I’m sure some AL team will give him $3-5 million on a one year deal. I know he has zero value except power, but his power is definitely worth something. My guess is that the Rays eventually pick him up, and even if they slot him into the 7 or 8 slot, he is going to win them a few games with one swing of the bat.
SamFuldsFive
This guy would hit 80 HRs in Korea.
ducksnort69
Rays need to sign him and Morrison, then trade Erasmo for a right handed outfielder.
ilikebaseball
Hard to ignore a 320 OBP with 41 HRs, if you’re gonna K that much you gotta have a few more walks. His GDP is going up as well. Might be better off in Asia.
Doc Halladay
Wladimir Balentien is hoping Carter stays in MLB so his HR record remains intact lol
ducksnort69
He very well could crush it in Japan, but some guys come over here and they have a hard time with all the breaking balls. If he doesn’t sign with the Rays I’d like to see him on the Swallows.
pat09
Teams have just had enough with Carter striking out more than 200 times pretty much every year. I think he will get a 1 year deal around 4M$ on a team with a hitter friendly park
Michael
As long as this guy’s putting up 800+ OPS years, they shouldn’t be overly concerned about the strikeouts. With his high walk and strikeout totals, at least he likes to work the count, and you can’t argue with 40 bombs. His defense probably gives more teams pause than his strikeout totals.
ducksnort69
Yeah, he should just DH and be used at 1st in rare situations. But any team needing a DH should grab him. It seems like 5-6 million could get it done since Japan does not pay more than that.
hallwagner1
This guy could hit 60 home runs a year in Japan, sheesh.
lowtalker1
If he could work on his plate discipline he could come back and land somewhere good
Lots of power but needs to not swing as often
davidcoonce74
He actually has a lot of plate discipline. He draws lots of walks. He just has an approach that puts him in pitchers counts way too often. There used to be a guy like this named Randy Milligan. He just waited and waited for his pitch. He walked a lot, struck out a lot and hit homers. Not at Carter levels but it was a less power-friendly era. It’s not that he swings too much. It’s that he swings too often at bad pitches because he’s behind in the count.
davidcoonce74
Actually my memory was a bit off on Milligan. He walked a lot but didn’t strike out much and didn’t hit for much power at all. I may have mixed him up with another player; I only remember watching him at the plate and rarely ever swinging at anything.
GoRav114
Realistically Carter is looking best case scenario at 1/6 with incentives so why not just go to Korea for a couple years. Make 2/20 and be a god. Pile up the stats and come back in a couple years and secure a three year deal to finish out the career.
Steve Adams
No team, in either Korea or Japan, would pay Carter (or any player) $10MM per season.
GoRav114
Whoa what a shock to learn that lol. I guess I never paid attention to what they earn but you are right, it’s not even close. I thought Japan ballplayers did well but it looks like while they do better than Korea, but they both pale in comparison to here. My bad
Danthemilwfan
I was very happy with Carter defensively last year. The homeruns and RBIs were great and if he can keep his batting average over to 220 is on-base percentage tends to be pretty good. I’d love to have him back if we can get him as a discount
MNwile
This fine young man can’t find a job in the American League as a DH! Such a pity.
sfgiants49ers
I would like to see Carter in the AL East with the Rays. Plus he can dh so he doesnt mess up the rays small ball in good defense. Seems to me it could be a place where stadiums kind of favor the Carters power bat. Just imagine him hitting bombs over the green monster. Stay in the MLB and work on defense. Al he needs to be is a average defender at 1st base.
em650r
If the NL adopted the DH rule this wouldn’t be a problem.
TheWestCoastRyan
So why exactly did Trumbo do so much better than Carter on the free agent market this offseason? What does he do that Carter doesn’t? They both hit over 40 home runs, strike out a ton and don’t offer much in terms of defense. Carter strikes out more but also has a better walk rate.
chesteraarthur
123 wRC+ to a 112
link to fangraphs.com
hamelin4mvp
$40 million more earnings over 12 runs created per season? Steep.
McGlynnandjuice
Yeah, a bit of an overpay by the orioles. Just don’t mention it on Facebook or all the plebs who love BA and homeruns will eat you alive
alexgordonbeckham
Honestly, if the Orioles are using Trumbo strictly as a DH, I would prefer Carter on a 1-year deal while collecting a draft pick for Trumbo signing somewhere else.
JuniorEditor
Hey, guys/gals, listen up here! Don’t you all even get it? The real story here, you might ask? That’s right, this opens the door not only to a Mr. Baseball sequel, but perhaps a Mr. Baseball reality show, starring Chris Carter, hosted by Tom Seleck!
mikeyst13
Anyone who stays with Dave Stewart’s agency after this off-season deserves to end up out of the league. Everything this guy touches turns into a train wreck.
georgebell
Lemme guess, Stewart stopped making calls after speaking with the Braves.
24TheKid
Seattle should just sign him to platoon with Vogelbach and have Valencia be the utility guy instead of O’Malley. And if Vogelbach can’t hit you can have either Carter or Valencia be the full time guy.