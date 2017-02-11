Cubs Notes: Butler, Mills, Hammel

The Cubs continued adding to their starting pitching depth in the past two weeks by trading for righties Eddie Butler and Alec Mills, both of whom had been designated for assignment by their old teams. Notably, the Cubs gave up prospects of at least modest value to acquire those players — righty James Farris went to the Rockies with an international bonus slot in the Butler deal, and outfielder Donnie Dewees headed to Kansas City for Mills. But the Cubs felt Butler and Mills were attracting enough interest to justify giving up talent to get them, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
“Both were getting phone calls,” Cubs GM Jed Hoyer said Thursday in an interview with ESPN 1000. “They have options. They can make starts for you. Finding guys who can make starts for you is very difficult and very expensive. We showed the appropriate urgency to get those guys.”
The fact that both pitchers had options was clearly important to the Cubs, as Rogers notes. But the team also thinks Butler, in particular, has a chance to be more than a depth starter.
“He’s an excellent change-of-scenery guy,” said Hoyer. “Our best example is Jake Arrieta. Sometimes a talented guy needs a change of scenery, and that was our logic with Eddie Butler.”
As Rogers notes, Mills was only designated for assignment when the Royals signed Jason Hammel, whose option the Cubs declined earlier in the offseason. The team’s pursuit of starting depth now raises the question of whether the team would have been better off had it simply exercised the option. But Rogers says a key reason the two sides parted ways was that Hammel had a conflicted relationship with manager Joe Maddon, who Hammel felt didn’t have appropriate faith in him and who frustrated him by pulling him out of games before he would have liked to depart. Though the option on Hammel’s contract was a team option, the Cubs allowed him to decide whether he wanted to leave, and Hammel made the call. Rogers’ sources tell him that was due primarily to his relationship with Maddon.
In any case, beyond Arrieta, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey, the Cubs now have Mike Montgomery and Brett Anderson, along with Rob Zastryzny, Ryan Williams and now Butler and Mills. Of the last four, it has yet to be determined who the Cubs will turn to first should they need extra rotation help in the big leagues.
Comments
mitt24
If Anderson can produce a healthy season with even a .1 WAR I’d consider it a solid pickup. 1-4 look solid, pending regress, and There’s certainly intriguing options at Iowa. Hopefully we won’t need to make the call, but Looks like a solid six man rotation with Anderson and Z/butler combo along with top four. Very confident heading into the season!
jimmyz
Hammel’s offseason seems weirder and weirder with every detail that gets put into print. The Cubs gave him the right to exercise their option on him?
rizzo44
They also have Jake Buchanan as depth, as well as Casey Kelly and Williams Perez.
SeanStL
Maddon was a jerk with Hammel, for the last two years. I don’t blame him for wanting to leave. I’m shocked at the offer he had to settle for. He was a good pitcher and not given the opportunity to finish most games. Lester and Hendricks will be a solid 1-2 again, and arrieta might come back around. Hopefully Lackey still has some gas. Their hitting has one more year of experience, and Schwarber. Maybe Heyward will hit league avg. On our way to another dominant season!
stl_cards16
So Maddon gets criticized for putting the team first instead of Hammel’s stats? I wish my favorite teams manager had that “problem”
rols1026
That’s not what happened. The Cubs had the division on lock yet Maddon pulled Hammel very early in a meaningless game instead of letting Hammel work through the trouble. It made no sense at the time and I can’t blame Hammel whatsoever for being upset with Maddon. Pulling Hammel probably hurt the team more than it helped it because it really amplified the tension between Maddon and Hammel.
Grebek7
I wish Hawk Harrelson was never a GM maybe my ChiSox would have multiple championships. STL would have never got LaRussa. Another Reinsdorf blunder, Harrelson not smart enough to teach preschool, hopefully he retires soon. Cards been whooping cubbies for 34 of my 36 years Card’s are due for a couple down years, but they’ll be back on top soon enough
cachhubguy
Hammel tired if left in too long. He was also less effective as his innings piled up. Joe was doing what was best for him and the team. Arrietta’s walks were up last year but he had a good year. If you meant by coming back around to the previous year, that was never going to happen. He had a run that was better than any pitcher in history. If he repeats 2016, I’ll be happy.
flyfisher64
As a Rockie, Butler never really found command of any of his pitches….
Macburns
He’s had great success for two years, but Maddon’s ego doesn’t lead me to believe he’s going to be the best guy for the Cubs within a couple of years. His handling of this is a bit worrisome…but the first WS title in 108 years gives him all the leeway he wants, I suppose.