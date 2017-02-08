Daniel Mengden Undergoes Foot Surgery

The Athletics announced today that righty Daniel Mengden has undergone surgery on his righty foot after suffering a fracture during a home bullpen session. He’ll require a walking boot for at least six weeks, with further rehab presumably required beyond that point.
Clearly, Mengden won’t be able to participate in Spring Training, which is set to open for A’s pitchers and catchers in less than a week. Even if he’s able to get back on the hill not long after the boot comes off, he’ll need some time to build back his arm strength. Odds are, then, that Mengden won’t be an option for Oakland until at least a month or so into the 2017 season.
The expectation had been that Mengden, who’ll soon turn 24, would battle for a spot in the rotation. He cracked the majors for the first time in 2016 after a quick run through the minors, but scuffled to a 6.50 ERA with 8.9 K/9 and 4.1 BB/9 in his 72 innings. Still, the strikeout rate was fairly promising and Mengden’s track record suggests that the control won’t continue to be an issue.
Given the injury, he’ll now need to reestablish his spot in the pecking order and hope that an opportunity arises at some point during the year. In the meantime, the organization now seems likely to turn to Kendall Graveman, Jharel Cotton, and Andrew Triggs to round out a staff fronted by Sonny Gray and Sean Manaea. The other 40-man members who could compete for a starting job are Jesse Hahn, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn.
Comments
SamFuldsFive
The good news for him is that their rotation is awful and he could easily knock someone out of it when he’s healthy again.
oaklandathletics116
Bro…not true lol
Yamsi12
He somewhat resembles lincecum in that picture.
Toolsy McUpside
Still putting off that upper lip surgery, huh.
mrgreenjeans
Zach Neal will also be in this mix.. great 70ip last year and does not walk anybody (2nd only to kershaw in bb/9).. great success starting in AAA and last 3 starts for A’s in ’16