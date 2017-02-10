Diamondbacks Sign Tom Wilhelmsen

The Diamondbacks have announced a minor-league deal with righty Tom Wilhelmsen. He’ll receive an invitation to participate in MLB camp; salary provisions and other terms remain unreported.

Wilhelmsen, 33, represents an interesting bounceback candidate for an Arizona team that has some potential openings. He’ll surely need to earn a spot in camp, but figures to have a solid chance of cracking the Opening Day roster.

The 2016 season was a tough one for Wilhelmsen, who had been a solid late-inning option for the Mariners before being dealt last winter to the Rangers. He scuffled badly in Texas, coughing up 25 earned runs on 38 hits in his 21 1/3 innings before being cut loose.

Things did improve when Wilhelmsen landed back with the M’s. He provided 25 frames of 3.60 ERA ball with 6.1 K/9 against 3.6 BB/9. Still, even those peripherals lagged his peak efforts. While Wilhelmsen still brought his fastball at a typical ~95 mph average velocity in 2016, he allowed far more contact on pitches in the zone (91.5%) than ever before (85.2% career average) and proved highly susceptible to the long ball (20.4% HR/FB rate and 2.14 HR/9).