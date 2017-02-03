Dodgers To Sign Sergio Romo

7:34pm: It’s a one-year deal, per MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez (via Twitter), pending a physical.
7:21pm: The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with free-agent righty Sergio Romo, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network (via Twitter). Terms of the arrangement with the veteran reliever are not yet reported.
Romo, 33, is no stranger to Los Angeles; he has been a mainstay of the NL West-rival Giants for the past nine seasons. We learned last night that he had narrowed his decision to the Dodgers and a mystery team, which may have been the Nationals.
In over 400 career innings with San Francisco, Romo has compiled an excellent 2.58 ERA with a sparkling 10.2 K/9 against 1.8 BB/9. Though he’s a soft-tosser, he has long beguiled hitters with his slider, helping to produce a lifetime 14.2% swinging-strike rate.
It was much the same in 2016, even as Romo lost about 1.5 mph on his fastball offerings as well as the vaunted slider. He also goes to a change-up at times, though it’s a little-used pitch. While the Giants’ 2016 club will long be remembered for its inability to finish out close games, Romo steadily produced results and did not actually record any of the team’s league-leading thirty blown saves. (Of course, he went on to have two unsuccessful appearances in the NLCS, including one in which he did record a blown save.)
The loss of velocity represents one area of potential concern moving forward. And Romo did spend some time on the DL in 2016, with a flexor tendon strain limiting him to forty total appearances — breaking a run of six-straight seasons in which he had made taken the ball at least 64 times. He also benefited from a lofty 92.3% strand rate and coughed up 1.47 home runs per nine innings, providing some context for his excellent results.
Still, it seems that Los Angeles did well to land Romo on a one-year commitment. Last time he hit the market, he landed back with the Giants for two years and $15MM. MLBTR had predicted much the same this winter, pegging Romo for another two year pact at a $14MM salary. (While that appears to have been off, MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes did correctly guess the landing spot.)
Comments
therealbdavis
Wow really? I actually think this was a wise decision. We need the extra relief.
clintwolfron
If you like serving up launchpad hanging sliders
darkstar61
Playing in LA will help keep those in the stadium
Lord30
Because San Fran really is a hitters park.. said no one ever
darkstar61
San Francisco is fairly Neutral, actually.
dodgerfan711
Hanley ramirez is the only Dodger i ever saw rake his slider.
frankiegxiii
Nice, would be cool to get both Blanton AND Romo but doesn’t seem very likely
baseballdad3036
What a stupid move! Romo hasn’t been Romo for 2 years
clintwolfron
Dodgers love signing washed up Giants
lowtalker1
Careful in your words
Bc vin scully grew up a Giants fans and the doyuers hired him
Matt Rox
Yep. Jason Schmidt, Juan Uribe, just to name a few.
Fred
Juan Uribe was a great Dodger
clintwolfron
Brian Wilson, Eujenio Velez, Juan Uribe
Kent was good at least
rols1026
Uribe was great for the Dodgers…
BlueSkyLA
Brett Butler.
rols1026
2.64 ERA is washed up? This dude just loves trolling.
dstuart
Safe to say you don’t know just how bad he was last year
rols1026
If you’d like to explain how he was bad last year I’m all ears. His stats say otherwise.
clintwolfron
You know if Colleti was still in charge Tim Lincecum would be a dodger right now
dodgerfan711
Uribe won us a playoff series. Jeff kent raked here. Only Schmidt was a failure. Wilson did good in 2013 the mistake was signing him to a 2 year deal after that. Euegeno velez was a minor player the fact that you include him shows you are just trying to troll. How about the former giant that hit a walk off homerun to win the nl west
rols1026
Uribe has the best two seasons of his career as a dodger. He trolls on every article so it’s no surprise.
clintwolfron
His career year was 2010 where he helped the giants win a World Series and posted a by far career high 24 home runs
Wolf Chan
He had a much better post season in 2012 when he served as the closer
rols1026
Right cause homeruns are the only stat that matters. The hell are you talking about? His two highest fWAR seasons were both with the Dodgers as well as his two highest wRC+ seasons. But good try.
darkstar61
2010 wasnt even his best season in SanFan, let alone of his career
clintwolfron
He never even posted above 400 at bats as a dodger. You’re an idiot if you think anything but 2010 was his career year. The giants also had him signed for 3 mill that year compared to the dodgers throwing tons of money at everyone like they do. Thats good be brought another division title to LA though. His homerun vs the Rangers was a little more significant
McGlynnandjuice
Damn, sad to see him go to the Dodgers. Well, I wish him luck anyway
Chasssooo
Had to try something, Dodgers pen hasn’t exactly shined in the playoffs the last few years.
mumfordzero
I think it’s a good signing. He still has a wipe out slider.
cvarneski
I like it. I’m guessing 1 year/$3M.
rols1026
I’d guess 1/7
JoeyPankake
Guessing closer to 5M
dodgerfan711
Romo has had a consistently good era. He is also in a perfect spot since he doesent have to be the closer like he was forced to in SF.
McGlynnandjuice
He was never forced to be the closer
dodgerfan711
Id say he was thrown into the fire last year. Thats why i think he blew both saves in the nlds
Armaday
The slider has lost some slide and hitters have become very aware of it.
It’s his only out pitch and it’s not such an out anymore.
I do wish him well in Hollywood.
Sundevil617
Now do the dodgers sign blevins and blanton or one of the two?
Deke
He was a wonderful Giant. Romo was always very real, humble and seemed to be a good guy. There were times that he struggled but he also did many more great things as a Giant. I’m never happy to see us lose one to LA but that’s where he grew up and his dad was/is a Dodger fan so I suspect he’s probably happy to stay on the West Coast. I wish him all the best except for when he plays SF!
fettichico shiznilty
His grandpa must be happy
fettichico shiznilty
Or his dad… thanks Deke