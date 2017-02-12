East Notes: Rodriguez, Braves, Red Sox

FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday that Braves utilityman Sean Rodriguez will miss three to five months as a result of shoulder surgery stemming from a January car crash. But Atlanta expected Rodriguez to be ready for spring training as recently as Friday morning, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, who notes that newfound concerns over his health helped lead to the team’s acquisition of second baseman Brandon Phillips (Twitter links). David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution classifies Rodriguez’s situation as “not good,” meanwhile, and backs up Rosenthal in reporting that he could sit out most or all of the season.
Now the latest from Boston:
- Along with Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox hurlers Steven Wright and Drew Pomeranz are set to vie for the fifth spot in the club’s rotation this spring, but it could be at least a week before the latter two are ready to throw off a mound, manager John Farrell revealed Sunday (via Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald). Wright still hasn’t returned to full strength since suffering a right shoulder injury as a pinch-runner last August, while Pomeranz received a stem cell injection on his ailing left elbow in October. Rodriguez hurt his right knee in December, but he got a clean bill of health in a recent checkup, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.
- On the offensive end, the Red Sox didn’t attempt to replace retired designated hitter David Ortiz with another big bat in the offseason. Farrell explained why Sunday, telling reporters – including Scott Lauber of ESPN.com – that the team didn’t want to make a long-term commitment to a right-handed-hitting veteran and block prospect Sam Travis. The Red Sox instead wanted a lefty-swinger, which led them to reel in Mitch Moreland on a one-year, $5.5MM deal. Moreland is no Ortiz, of course, but Farrell regards the longtime Ranger as an “ideal fit” for the Red Sox considering both his handedness and defensive prowess. Boston still feels it’ll have a high-end offense without Ortiz, so it prioritized upgrading its defense and went after Moreland.
It really sucks if Sean has to miss most of the season, however, this all but confirms we will see Albies as soon as the All star break.
I’m predicting late-May right after Super Two Deadline
Did you miss that the Braves got Phillips? Albies probably won’t get a call up until September unless something happens to Phillips and/or Swanson.
Yes, I understand Phillips was signed. The Braves clearly have their eyes set to call him up this season. Given their lack of a good third baseman currently, it wouldn’t surprise me if at some point they allow Phillips to play third, so they can give Albies second. This whole, “Phillips agreed to the trade because the Braves promised him more playing time” reenforces my point even more. If need be, they will let him play third. Who knows! Garcia is replaceable!
Traded for*
Phillips was moved off short in the minors because of a weak arm. There’s no way the Braves are going to play him at third.
Last year I think was more of a need, with Jace not doing well. If Phillips performs at replacement level, I think they’ll leave him down in AAA until September.
Wright STILL hasn’t recovered? What did he do? Separate his shoulder? Tear a labrum? Rotator cuff? Pomeranz is a Tommy John waiting to happen. Reminds me of John Lackey and his year of trying to pitch through an elbow injury.
Wow that Rodriguez crash situation is so messed up.
Prayers for he and his family. What a tough break
How’s Sean Rodriguez family doing? Are they all okay? Last I heard I thought someone was critical.
Prayers to him and his family. Such a terrible thing to happen.
Won’t two of Pomeranz, Rodriguez and Wright be in the rotation behind Sale, Price and Porcello? Why does the article say they will all be vying for the 5th spot?
If the accident happened in january, why did it take until now for them to realize how seriously he was injured? Had he just not told them, was it not painful and went undetected, or were there further complications? Attempting to click on the ken rosenthal thing in this just links to the other bphil thread. Is there a story out there that explains this situation better?