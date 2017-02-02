Indians To Sign Boone Logan

2:31pm: It’s a one-year deal with a club option, per Paul Hoynes of the Plain Dealer (via Twitter).
1:55pm: The Indians have agreed to a deal with free-agent lefty Boone Logan, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). Terms remain unknown at this time; the deal is pending the results of a physical.
Logan, 32, has reportedly sought a two-year deal, with indications he’d be able to command that. Before the offseason, MLBTR predicted a two-year, $12MM contract for the veteran. He just wrapped up a three-year, $16.5MM pact with the Rockies that didn’t really pan out for the team, though Logan certainly ended his tenure in Colorado on a strong note.
In 2016, Logan worked to a 3.69 ERA — all the more impressive that he did so while pitching at Coors Field — with 11.1 K/9 and 3.9 BB/9 over 46 1/3 innings. With a 93 mph fastball and a devastating slider, he racked up an outstanding 16.4% swinging-strike rate that rates among the game’s best. He typically produces solid groundball rates, too, with a lifetime 46.4% mark.
Of course, Logan wasn’t nearly as good over the two prior seasons, over which he carried a 5.37 ERA — due, at least in part, to elevate BABIP totals (.379 in 2014 and .374 in 2015). He has also dealt with elbow issues at times, which presents not-unfamiliar risk.
The bigger issue, though, may be in his usage limitations. While he’s dominant against opposing southpaws, Logan isn’t nearly as effective against righties. Over 847 total plate appearances during his career, righty hitters own a .288/.376/.478 slash.
For the Indians, though, Logan still offers plenty of functionality. The club already has the dominant Andrew Miller available as the southpaw piece of a high-leverage mix that includes righties Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw. With those three arms already in place, skipper Terry Francona ought to have plenty of flexibility in deploying Logan to take full advantage of his skillset.
TheChanceyColborn
Whoa
sufferfortribe
That was the first word out of my mouth…….followed by “I didn’t expect that.”
Polish Hammer
I’ll second that…
Visions_of_Blue_LA
I hope the Indians don’t enter into the “winning of the offseason” category, because they are fun to watch.
rols1026
Not every team that “wins the offseason” turns to crap. Cubs “won the offseason” last year with Heyward Zobrist and Lackey and it worked out pretty well for them.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Not really sure that really qualified of that label last year or most considered “they won the offseason” last year. Usually that label goes to accumulations of a trade or signing of a superstar or superstar players. The splash signing or trade. I’m just discussing the label. It’s obviously arbitrary label, but it’s interesting to follow.
bosox90
I have no issue calling $184 million a splash signing, to someone at the time they obviously considered a superstar player in Heyward. Zobrist and Lackey were fresh off very successful 2015 seasons including playoff performances. I’m with rols on this one.
chri
Lol Heyward was horrible last year and the Cubs would have won 95+ games without Lackey or Zobrist.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
@bosox90 I mean that’s fair. I guess it’s on an individual interpretation of superstar. But then again, I think considering the estimated jump to the playoffs by pundits most considered the Dbacks to have garnered the “Winning the off season” moniker. But it’s a fair comment or interpretation.
redsfan48
I don’t think they win even 90 without Zobrist. He was a productive bat and a veteran leader.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
That being said, I hope EE stays healthy and performs well. Just like I hope the Indians stay healthy and perform well. The Indians are going to be a scary team.
davidcoonce74
Wait a minute, Zobrist and Lackey were bad last year? Hmm. Maybe you were watching alternate universe baseball or something.
DonKieballs
Great signing, takes a little bit of the workload off Miller. Basically use Logan as a middle inning situational lefty killer
bosox90
My jaw just dropped to the floor. As confident as I am in the Red Sox this year, it looks like the Cubs and Indians may be playing in a league of their own in 2017.
lysander
Boone Logan. Situational lefty with a ifetime ERA of 4.48 who can’t find the plate and pays dearly when he does. Yeah, you people should be really pumped.
biasisrelitive
look at him vs Lefties Ave he was a Coors last year
davbee
Oh sure, include his seasons between 2006 and 2009 when he struggled because they are so relevant to how he’s pitching now. And don’t factor in the past three years he spent pitching at Coors..
But hey, don’t let me keep you from swimming in the shallow end.
lysander
If you think Coors was more relevant than his elbow, you’re not even in the pool.
redsfan48
If he’s used as a strict LOOGY and faces no RHB, I can see him with an ERA under 2.50
redsfan48
ERA has him as an above average pitcher in all but one year since 2010.
floridapinstripes
That bullpen is going to be even better than last year.
themaven
With an entire right handed rotation,picking up a solid LOOGY who can turn around a line up in the middle innings is a need.Logan should fit that bill quite nicely and decrease Miller’s regular season work load a bit as well.
muggs
A LOOGY is all he is. You don’t even want to leave him in against a RHB or you’re putting a runner on. His #s against righties are wretched… 16% walk rate, and 25% line drive rate! Ouch!
And talk about Coors is overblown. It doesn’t matter. He’s a heavy groundball pitcher. When he does give up a FB it’s a HR — everywhere he plays. It’s actually better at Coors than it is away.
AWAY FROM COORS — 25% of flyballs off a RHB go for HR. and 20% off a LHB.
So he can’t face a RHB, or give up a FB to anyone. or he gets in trouble, which is why he tries to nibble and miss the plate in the first place, or there’s hard contact.
And his .215 BABIP against LH suppose there will be some regression on that lefty slash-line, anyway — and playing at Coors doesn’t make that a better thing.