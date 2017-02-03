Latest On Jose Quintana

Though the Rangers supposedly renewed interest in White Sox lefty Jose Quintana has already been largely shot down by the Dallas/Fort Worth media, general interest in the 28-year-old lefty “has remained strong throughout the offseason,” writes Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago. The Sox would prefer to trade Quintana prior to Opening Day so as not to risk any scenario in which his value deteriorates, per Hayes, but GM Rick Hahn has steadfastly refused to drop his asking price.
On a related note, Astros owner Jim Crane suggests to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to award the Astros the top two picks remaining in the Cardinals’ draft (following the infamous Ground Control data breach scandal) could impact Houston’s willingness to part with young talent in trades.
“We’re hoping something will break,” Crane tells Nightengale. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that … getting two picks from the Cardinals gives us more depth in the system. We’re still looking into it. The thing about pitching is that it keeps games under control. And you got to have someone who can slam that door.”
Chicago reportedly asked the Astros for a package including young right-hander Joe Musgrove and top prospects Francis Martes and Kyle Tucker when the two sides last engaged in serious Quintana talks, and that package was deemed too steep by Houston. Musgrove, after all, made his big league debut at age 23 last year and threw 62 solid innings with a 4.06 ERA, 8.0 K/9, 2.3 BB/9 and a 43.4 percent ground-ball rate. He’d be controllable for at least another six seasons and possibly seven, depending on how much service time he accumulates in 2017. Martes and Tucker, meanwhile, are considered two of Houston’s best prospects and both ranked within the game’s top 35 prospect in MLB.com’s recent rankings. (Both were within the top 60 on this week’s top 100 rankings from ESPN’s Keith Law, as well.)
While the extra draft picks do give the Astros a quicker avenue to replace some of the talent they’d lose in a theoretical Quintana trade, it does seem somewhat unlikely that the addition of two new draft selections will prompt GM Jeff Luhnow to part with Musgrove, Martes and Tucker. That doesn’t mean, of course, that the two sides can’t find an alternative package, but as Hayes notes, Hahn flatly said, “…we’re not going to compromise on this,” on CSN’s SportsTalk Live last week when asked about the asking price on his remaining trade assets. Per Hayes, there’s a belief that the Sox are looking for two elite prospects and a high-quality third piece, which would align with the reported initial proposal to Houston.
As has been mentioned on numerous occasions in the past, the White Sox aren’t necessarily under any sort of deadline to move Quintana. The lefty has four years of club control remaining at an eminently affordable total of $36.85MM. Only two of those seasons and a total of $16.85MM are guaranteed to Quintana, with the remainder coming via club options, further enhancing his appeal. So long as he remains healthy, Quintana will carry enormous value at any point in the next several seasons — particularly come this summer’s trade deadline. But even if he spends a full season with the Sox, Quintana would carry significant value next winter, when he could be controlled for another three years at a total of $29.85MM.
Comments
AstrosWS20
Hold tight Luhnow. It is interesting to note however that the 2nd pick the Astros received is a competitive balance pick, meaning it’s tradable. I’d bet that pick would be part of any deal for Quintana.
madmanTX
Ed Wade would have traded the Astros farm to the Phillies by now. I miss Ed Wade. Too bad got strangled to death by Shawn Chacon.
konerkofan14
Either way, it’s a win-win. Holding onto Jose, or pulling in top tier prospects. It’s tough pill to swallow, but the future is getting much brighter.
kerplunk905
Hmm… is Musgrove the issue? How about Martes, Tucker, and Fisher (and maybe a lotto-pick type lower level prospect)? Not sure what the Astros would think, but as a Sox fan I think that would be good. Am I missing something?
sss847
I had read Musgrove was the issue, which makes sense on the Astros side given he has the 3rd best upside of any of their MLB ready starters. the return for Q is going to fall between eaton and sale, so the package you proposed + the comp pick should do it unless pit comes back with meadows+
kerplunk905
Yeah, I would rather have Meadows + from the Pirates. But if Houston is willing to part with Martes, Tucker, Fisher + something else than the Sox should pull the trigger.
EKocur57
I like Quintana and think he’d have been a good fit in Pittsburgh, but not for what the Sox were apparently asking. With no reference to the Bucs in this article, I’m taking it that brass feels the same way
kdhammond69
Do it already!
alexgordonbeckham
Agreed! I’m sick of all the speculation on possible packages coming back to the Sox. Trade him and tank this season.
RunDMC
Astros have even more reason to do it with more ammunition in the upcoming draft, and watch them still not pull the trigger. I’d make the trade if I were HOU. They need more top-tier consistency than relying on Keuchel/McCullers, etc.
alexgordonbeckham
Agree. You can pencil in 200 IP sub 3.50 ERA for Quintana, something you can’t guarantee with the rest of that staff.
madmanTX
Trade the farm away, Astros. But not for Quintana. Ask for the recipe for a Chicago style hot dog and a deep dish recipe to be named later.
Astros44
In my opinion, this article just reinforces the importance for the Astros to wait until the all star break to make a trade for a pitcher like Quintana, Archer, Gray etc. It not only gives them time to see how these top pitchers will do under the spotlight of trade talks all year but they’ll also have another chance to have a solid draft class. Not to mention, the value of giving some of their formidable prospects, like Reed, Fisher, Teoscar, and Paulino, the extra time to showcase their developing skills. If all goes well, the Astros will be at or very close to the top of their division and they’ll have a farm system that’s overflowing with talent, which will put them in a great position to slide some big chips to the middle of the table for an ace and a serious push for the pennant…this is gunna be fun!