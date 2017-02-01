Josh Bell Undergoes Knee Surgery

The Pirates have announced that exciting young hitter Josh Bell has undergone knee surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee. He is expected to require a two-to-four-week down period before resuming baseball activities, which could put his Opening Day status in doubt.
It seems that the procedure is a fairly minor one; certainly, there’s little reason to think it seriously clouds Bell’s outlook for 2017 and beyond. It’s true, as Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes on Twitter, that this is now the third recent injury to that joint, but all have been relatively minor. While it’s disappointing that the surgery did not occur until this late stage, Pittsburgh explains that Bell felt discomfort during offseason workouts and was examined upon reporting the issue to the club.
Bell, 24, cracked the majors for the first time in 2016. While the switch hitter didn’t show much power, Bell exhibited a rare mastery of the strike zone, recording 21 walks against just 19 strikeouts over 152 plate appearances. He ended with a strong .273/.368/.406 batting line, setting the stage for a much more prominent role in the season to come.
The Bucs are well positioned to deal with any absence, though the injury adds to the creeping uncertainty in the corner infield. Presumptive third baseman Jung Ho Kang is a question mark after a regrettable DUI incident — though he’s expected for camp. David Freese and John Jaso remain on hand to pick up any slack, and there’s depth beyond that. The 40-man roster includes versatile fielders such as Alen Hanson, Adam Frazier, and Gift Ngoepe, while Jason Rogers and Joey Terdoslavich are among the non-roster possibilities to fill some time at first base.
Comments
24TheKid
Can someone explain to me what remove a lose body means?
Sundevil617
Essentially a loose “body” in medical terms is a type of knee surgery to remove detached tissue so it doesn’t cause any issues. It’s just tissue detached around the knee that can cause issues it’s nothing serious.
formerdraftpick
I knew this girl who was kind of loose. Had to remove her off my body. Poor Josh is undergoing the same type of procedure.
dudeness88
I give it a 3/10
mcconaugheyslincoln
That is being generous.
baseball10
Maybe enough to hold down his fantasy value for us fantasy owners hoping to get good value. Shouldn’t affect his opening day status from the sound of it
jaxsonthebeef
The link goes to the wrong Josh Bell.
R.D.
Gift Ngope will soon join the ranks of Greg Legg, Boof Bonser, Brooks Pounders, Joey Pankake, Jose Jose, and Rock Shoulders as the greatest AAA players (by name.)
mcconaugheyslincoln
Brooks Pounders is the greatest. Only thing better would be Buddy McThundersticks.
Solaris611
Bucs could probably sign Pedro Alvarez to a minors contract for insurance in case Bell is out for any length of time. Granted he’s a hack in the field, but the man has pop.
EKocur57
Yeah, but think in terms of bridges burned. Pedro would probably rather play for the Hiroshima Carp
longjohnsilver
I don’t know Jeff, you certainly have something against Jose Osuna. He would be a FAR better choice for first then Rogers (who was DFA while keeping Osuna) or Terdoslavich who signed a minor league deal, and can’t hit his way out of a wet paper bag.