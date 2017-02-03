Mets To Re-Sign Jerry Blevins

8:10pm: The deal includes an option, per James Wagner of the New York Times (via Twitter).
7:52pm: The Mets have agreed to a deal to bring back free-agent lefty Jerry Blevins, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). He’ll be guaranteed around $6MM in the deal, per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post (via Twitter).
With the move, New York further adds to a relief corps that already saw new additions earlier today. The organization also brought back righty Fernando Salas and brought in southpaw Tom Gorzelanny on a minor-league pact for depth.
Blevins, though, was arguably a particular priority for New York. He’ll step in front of Josh Edgin and Sean Gilmartin in the pecking order among southpaws. Gorzelanny joins other depth options, including Josh Smoker and Adam Wilk.
Ultimately, it’s an appealing price tag for the Mets, who brought back Blevins last year for $4MM after an injury-shortened 2015 season. The results were excellent for both team and player, as Blevins turned in what was arguably his best full season as a big leaguer.
Over 42 innings last year — compiled across a personal-high 73 appearances — Blevins worked to a strong 2.79 ERA with 11.1 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 to go with a 45.8% groundball rate. Long a weapon against opposing lefties, Blevins has increased his effectiveness against righties since coming to New York, perhaps aided by the increased deployment of his cut fastball. He also throws a sinker, a slider, and (much less frequently) a change.
With Blevins signed, the bulk of the left-handed relief market has now settled out. It’s interesting to see how things landed. Blevins, Boone Logan, and J.P. Howell all settled for single-season pacts, while Brett Cecil, Mike Dunn, and even Marc Rzepczynski landed bigger guarantees in multi-year arrangements.
craiglambert50
Wow things are starting to happen
jabmets
Now sign wieters and trade Duda and replace hi.m
metseventually
Hell no to Wieters.
Duda needs one final shot.
chri
Never understood all the Duda hate among Mets fans? Was it the Game 5 error everyone is so mad about?
Dude was 10th in fWAR among first baseman in 2014-15 (9th if you exclude Posey). Higher than guys such as Pujols, Carlos Santana, Hosmer.
metseventually
Why is this just as exciting as when Cespedes resigned?
cplovespie
If Wheeler can work as a dominant multi-inning reliever before working his innings up, I think the Met’s bullpen might be one of the most solid. Not exactly flashy but still solid
pgmitchell
what relievers are left in free agency ? Blanton and ……?
chri
Travis Wood
50 feet of crap
Jonathan Niese
robotn1nja
Nice. This was imperative. As the Royals showed in 2015, and the Indians and Cubs showed in 2016, you can never have enough quality bullpen arms. I am on the fence about Wheeler in the pen. He has been out 2 years but people forget he was our second young gun to arise after Harvey. He has good stuff as anybody on the Mets staff. I really want to see our Big 5 in the rotation-Harvey, Noah, DeGrom, Matz and Wheeler. Plus we have depth with the emergence of Gsellman and Lugo. Wheeler might be good to begin the year in the pen to limit his innings and get hos arm strength up but Gsellman’s sinker might be better suited to relief. Cant wait for the season. Let’s Go Mets!
chri
Gsellman > Wheeler.
I think that’s a big reason Wheeler is in the bullpen
chri
I may be biased, but Alderson played the bullpen market perfectly.
Signed Blevins and Salas for a combined $9MM. An absolute fraction compared to guys like Mike Dunn and Brett Cecil..
And WAYYY less than what Chapman, Melancon, and Jansen got. And yes, I think those three contracts have the potential to look horrible in two years.
rols1026
Man does that Mike Dunn contract look bad after seeing what Blevins and Logan signed for.
Doug
When you think of $6 million worthy middle relievers, you don’t think….Jerry Blevins!