MLBTR Originals

This past week’s original content from the MLBTR staff:
- MLBTR contributor Dan Lumpkin spoke with Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera, former major league second baseman Dan Uggla and the agent for Royals reliever Joakim Soria regarding the Rule 5 draft. All four players improbably turned into successful major leaguers after being Rule 5 selections, and both Inciarte and Herrera – two past Phillies picks – signed lucrative extensions earlier this winter. With that in mind, Herrera is “very grateful and very humble for the Rule 5 draft.”
- This year’s free agent class is dwindling as the spring approaches, though there are still some notable veterans available. That led Jeff Todd to ask readers which remaining free agent will sign the most lucrative contract this month. The plurality of voters expect that honor to go to catcher Matt Wieters.
- The Rangers lack clear solutions at first base and designated hitter, so I polled readers on whether they’ll add someone like Mike Napoli or Chris Carter prior to the season. The majority of voters believe the club will pick up another hitter.
