MLBTR Originals

A recap of the original content featured at MLBTR over the past week:
- Onetime major league left-hander Ryan Dennick returned to MLBTR with an in-depth piece detailing his first day in the bigs, which came as a member of the Reds in 2014. Ryan concluded an unforgettable day with a 1-2-3 inning in Baltimore.
- Jeff Todd updated the 10 best free agents left on the board in a class that unsurprisingly continues thinning out as spring training approaches. Only three free agents remain from the top 50 list MLBTR founder Tim Dierkes assembled entering the offseason.
- Charlie Wilmoth revisited several notable February trades that have occurred in Major League Baseball since 2012. Today happens to be the one-year anniversary of the Athletics acquiring 42-home run outfielder/designated hitter Khris Davis from the Brewers.
- After the Twins designated first baseman/DH Byung Ho Park for assignment, I asked readers whether it would be worthwhile for someone else to pick up the flawed slugger. The vast majority of voters advocated for another club to take Park off the Twins’ hands, but he ultimately went through waivers unclaimed and will stay with the Twins organization.
- Speaking of flawed sluggers, Charlie searched for a team for then-free agent first baseman Chris Carter, who agreed to a deal with the Yankees two days later. The Yankees hadn’t been connected to Carter at all until they reached an agreement with him Tuesday, so they weren’t listed as a poll choice. The plurality of voters actually predicted Carter would sign in Japan.
Comments
Cubshoops5
Only 3 remaining from the top 50 after Utley (#49 on list) signed
Connor Byrne
Thanks for catching that. I wrote this up early Friday and forgot to make the change after the Utley deal that night.