Nationals To Sign Adam Lind

1:16pm: FOX’s Ken Rosenthal tweets that Lind has agreed to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2018 season.

1:01pm: FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets that the two sides have a deal in place, pending a physical. SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo tweets that it’ll be a Major League deal for Lind.

12:30pm: The Nationals are closing in on a deal with first baseman Adam Lind, reports Jim Bowden of ESPN and MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (via Twitter). Lind is a client of ISE Baseball.

Bench depth has looked to be a glaring weakness for the Nationals as Spring Training approaches (as recently chronicled by Fangraphs’ Dave Cameron), but Lind would add an option to strengthen the reserve corps in Washington, should a deal be finalized. While he’s coming off a down season in terms or average and on-base percentage — Lind hit just .239/.286/.431 in 430 plate appearances with the Mariners — Lind still showed good pop in Seattle last season and has long been a thorn in the side of right-handed pitching. He’d make a nice left-handed complement to Ryan Zimmerman and would give the Nationals a much-needed left-handed bat to pinch-hit late in games.

In his career, Lind is a .287/.347/.502 hitter against right-handed pitching over the life of 3670 plate appearances. That would make him a marked step up over Clint Robinson, who currently projects as a left-handed first base option off the bench for the Nats. Robinson saw 190 PAs against righties last season and hit just .223/.296/.337 in that role, and he’s a lifetime .243/.325/.385 hitter against right-handers.

Lind does have some experience in the outfield, but it’s been six full seasons since he roamed left field with the Blue Jays, and he never graded out as a quality defender there. Now 33 years of age, Lind seems like a stretch to spell the right-handed-hitting Jayson Werth in left for any significant amount of time, though he could theoretically draw an occasional start in place of Werth against right-handed pitching or in the event of an injury.