Nationals To Sign Adam Lind

1:16pm: FOX’s Ken Rosenthal tweets that Lind has agreed to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2018 season.
1:01pm: FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets that the two sides have a deal in place, pending a physical. SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo tweets that it’ll be a Major League deal for Lind.
12:30pm: The Nationals are closing in on a deal with first baseman Adam Lind, reports Jim Bowden of ESPN and MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (via Twitter). Lind is a client of ISE Baseball.
Bench depth has looked to be a glaring weakness for the Nationals as Spring Training approaches (as recently chronicled by Fangraphs’ Dave Cameron), but Lind would add an option to strengthen the reserve corps in Washington, should a deal be finalized. While he’s coming off a down season in terms or average and on-base percentage — Lind hit just .239/.286/.431 in 430 plate appearances with the Mariners — Lind still showed good pop in Seattle last season and has long been a thorn in the side of right-handed pitching. He’d make a nice left-handed complement to Ryan Zimmerman and would give the Nationals a much-needed left-handed bat to pinch-hit late in games.
In his career, Lind is a .287/.347/.502 hitter against right-handed pitching over the life of 3670 plate appearances. That would make him a marked step up over Clint Robinson, who currently projects as a left-handed first base option off the bench for the Nats. Robinson saw 190 PAs against righties last season and hit just .223/.296/.337 in that role, and he’s a lifetime .243/.325/.385 hitter against right-handers.
Lind does have some experience in the outfield, but it’s been six full seasons since he roamed left field with the Blue Jays, and he never graded out as a quality defender there. Now 33 years of age, Lind seems like a stretch to spell the right-handed-hitting Jayson Werth in left for any significant amount of time, though he could theoretically draw an occasional start in place of Werth against right-handed pitching or in the event of an injury.
yankees500
Has to be a minor league deal.
giantsfan8
Maybe or MLB deal never know
woodhead1986
i would think so, but they really do need bench depth, i think its possible its a MLB deal for like 3 million?
patborders92
Linds down season is better than Smokes best, this deal will show how stupid that Smoke resigning was.
davbee
Who is Smoke?.
mcfattykins
I’m assuming he means Smoak on the Blue Jays.
dcdc
Seems like a great move. He was very good in 2013, 2014 and 2015. And a little worse than average MLBer in 2016 (but way better than Ryan Zimmerman). I find it very likely he makes the team and is a major contributor, so a 2-4m MLB deal is just fine. Could be huge pickup for Nats.
blovy8
Let’s wait and see how much is deferred.
duhtruth
why not try him as closer. Nationals have no shutdown reliable reliever
vinscully16
Lind is the new Eric Hinske. Good deal.
connfyoozed
Much better bat than Robinson, this is a good upgrade.