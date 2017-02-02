NL East Notes: Cashner Trade Fallout, Nats, Familia, d’Arnaud

Last summer’s partially deconstructed swap between the Marlins and Padres had far-reaching implications, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports writes. After learning of issues with Colin Rea’s health and discovering that San Diego had failed to disclose certain medical information, Miami considered rescinding the entire deal — which the commissioner’s office offered to facilitate. But due to practical considerations and the apparent preferences of the league, the Fish instead worked out a deal to send Rea back to the Pads for prospect Luis Castillo, thus keeping Andrew Cashner in Miami and Josh Naylor (and others) in San Diego. That, in turn, prevented an alternative deal that would’ve sent Naylor to the Phillies for righty Jeremy Hellickson. There was fallout beyond that, as Rosenthal explains, including the fact that Hellickson ultimately received and accepted a qualifying offer from the Phils that he otherwise wouldn’t have been eligible for.
Here are some more NL East-focused notes:
- As presently constructed, the Nationals have a strong core but questionable depth beyond it, Dave Cameron of Fangraphs argues. The problems are compounded by the health questions facing many of the Nats’ best players. Cameron suggests (as we’ve done here, as well) that Washington ought to have considered adding a quality, left-handed bat to share time with Ryan Zimmerman and Jayson Werth. Though that could still come to pass, the most obvious options are now off the market. Meanwhile, the team still arguably ought to bolster its late-inning relief corps and rotation depth.
- The league’s investigation into domestic violence allegations against Mets closer Jeurys Familia is moving slowly, per Bob Klapisch of NorthJersey.com. With the criminal case dropped — in large part, it seems, due to a decision by his wife not to testify — the commissioner’s office is struggling to obtain information. While that won’t necessarily prevent a suspension, it is creating delay. According to Klapisch, it’s likely that the final penalty won’t be known until late in Spring Training.
- The Mets are hopeful that backstop Travis d’Arnaud can restore his career trajectory after a tough 2016 season, David Lennon of Newsday writes. He’s already working with catching instructor Glenn Sherlock to work out the defensive kinks, though d’Arnaud also needs to prove he can stay healthy and productive at the plate.
Comments
dodgerfan711
The Marlins trade for cashner was a huge overpay it makes no sense. And then they didnt even re sign him when all he got was 1 year. What a horrible front office
Brandon Sans
To the second point, Cashner did not want to remain in Miami due to the facial hair policy. Now I’d imagine had the dollars been thrown enough, they would have.
IACub
Also a reminder that there is a certain prestige your franchise has to reach before you can enforce that type of stuff.
Miami has a hard enough time attracting free agents.
prich
For all those idiots who claimed Hellickson has no value.
Reflect
I’m more concerned with TDA’s offense than his catching.
He’s always gonna be mediocre at best behind the dish but if he can get that 2015 slugging back the Mets will greatly benefit.
overratedsandy
TDA = AAAA Player nothing more…He would rake in Japan or Korea.
kingjenrry
Not if he’s hurt.
kingjenrry
He’s a great pitch framer which means he’s an above average defender even if he never learns to throw out runners. He’s great at stealing low strikes for his staff.
overratedsandy
I donbt believe he is great at anything. He is so poor at so many things that the Mets have to look for a positive anywhere to justify their decision to get him. He doesnt count anyway, at least we got the great Thor.
prich
Anyway, I take Hoskins all day over Naylor as my first baseman. Tommy Joe can still be a good regular though.
disgruntledreader
Just a reminder that the “(and others)” applies to both ends of what the Padres/Marlins trade shook out to be.
Cashner + Tayron Guerrero for Capps, Cossart and Naylor.
Chances are good that a few years from now, that will probably be written as “Capps (and others).”
johnsilver
Hellickson will turn back into a pumpkin and a 17m one at that. cashner ain’t no diamond by any means, but a 10m pumpkin is cheaper than a 17m one that Hellickson is going to cost the Phillies and neither is more than a swingman.
Reflect
Those non-trades don’t really seem like “fallout.” to me. They are more like “stuff that didn’t happen because people chose to do other stuff instead.”
Doesn’t quite roll off the tongue for an article title, though.
lowtalker1
I trade that prellar tried to and did make to the Marlins isn’t tainting the phils or Marlins.
The players association is what make this bs qualify offer and it’s too much money.
Marlins were able to flip Castillo
Phillies2017
Wow– this is certainly a disappointing development. Would have been nice to have Naylor.
lowtalker1
Why? The way he defends now makes him a prime candidate for dh. He is also hitting about .260 in an offense power league
mrpadre19
He is also the youngest player in the entire league.
lowtalker1
Q/o should be the players salary the last year. Not a flat rate.
Ex. jones made 5 million in 2016. He had a great year. He can choose to accept a 5 mil q/o or reject it to get more. The sooner the p/a gets this through their greedy heads the less there would be a problem with “the fall out”
kingjenrry
That would make it harder for most players to find a job with another team. A high bar for the QO means most free agents don’t require the acquiring team to give up a pick. Under your system, every mediocre free agent would require a team to give up a pick.
lowtalker1
Not really
lowtalker1
You don’t have to extend them one
But it would control the greed and corruption of the p/a
TheBoatmen
There wouldn’t be enough draft picks to cover all the players given QO’s. Why would any player accept what the made last year? Even us pions are supposed to get a cost of living increase.
lowtalker1
Like I said
You don’t have to give them one. It’s called non tender.
lesterdnightfly
TheBoatmen:
Even peons are supposed to get a COL increase, sure — unless the peons are getting Social Security retirement benefits.
Last three years: 2015 0 COL, 2016 0 COL, 2017 003 COL.
That’s a 3/10 of one percent COL increase in three years.
Too bad I”m not 28 and a LOOGY.
Pads Fans
Pretty obvious that Preller was not at fault in the medical records issue that he was suspended for because Dee was fired and Preller was given more responsibility for and control of the Padres baseball operations.
I know baseball didn’t look into Dee’s complicity in the medical records issue, but it doesn;t take a rocket scientist to figure out who was behind it since Dee is now jobless and no other organization in any sport has hired him in any capacity.
TheWestCoastRyan
Adding onto what Pads Fans said, all 29 teams will trade with Preller if they get a deal they like just like they would with any other GM.
sacball
looks like the Padres were using #alternativefacts long before the prez was
halos101
what a horrible trade by the marlins. And they had the chance to undo it!?!? It’s mind baffling to me