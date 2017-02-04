NL West Notes: Rockies, Park, Owings, Myers

The latest from around the NL West…
- The Rockies won’t be making a move for recently-designated Twins first baseman Byung Ho Park, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding tweets. Colorado made a big splash to sign Ian Desmond to fill its first base need and also recently signed Mark Reynolds to a minor league deal as further positional depth. Barring an injury or an outfielder trade (which would shift Desmond’s role), Park doesn’t seem like a fit for the Rockies.
- Chris Owings will likely see some time as a corner outfielder during Spring Training, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The Diamondbacks’ plan would be for Owings (a right-handed hitter) to spell the left-handed hitting David Peralta when a southpaw is on the mound, which would also free up shortstop for Nick Ahmed. Owings has already seen substantial time at short, second base and center field during his career, and D’Backs GM Mike Hazen believes Owings has the athleticism to fill the type of super-utility role that Brock Holt fills for the Red Sox.
- The Padres’ six-year, $83MM extension with Wil Myers has drawn “a lot of industry criticism,” ESPN.com’s Buster Olney reports (subscription required). Some evaluators felt San Diego overpaid for a player who has delivered only good-but-not great hitting numbers for a first baseman, plus Myers has had issues staying on the field; Myers played in just 147 games total in 2014-15 due to injury, though he did play in 157 games in 2016. Olney cites Myers’ good fielding and baserunning metrics as counterpoints to the critics, as well as the fact that the Padres may have felt the need to lock in a new franchise cornerstone as the club goes through a rebuilding process.
Comments
Tasman
Myers good base running? Have you seen how many times he’s been caught in a run down or just plain screwed up running the bases ? He is so overrated it’s not funny! Padres should have dumped him and gotten a good , proven First baseman! One decent season isn’t a good reason for giving him the kind of contract he got! I’d be willing to bet he doesn’t play the whole season, hope I’m wrong.
Neil5611
totally agree they’re doing it for marketing purposes to have somebody as the face of the franchise but I think we should flip them for a couple of good prospects or more
TheWestCoastRyan
With an 82% stolen base success rate, it looks like he is a pretty good baserunner. This is not a Travis Jankowski situation.
Fred
The Padres have to overpay players to stay or to come, just like the Rockies.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
He finally got his wrist problems fixed with surgery, so hopefully now he can stay out in the field longer.
kehoet83
Looks like a pretty fair contract to me.
bleacherbum
Very fair contract and appropriate given the landscape of where the Padres are at as a franchise. They identified the player the want to build around, he is still fairly young, has been through adversity so far in his career & for those reasons the organization feels as though he has what it takes to rub off on the young players to get them over the hump during these next trying years to say the least.
Like another commenter eluded to, San Diego will have to overpay for talent until they are creditable. Winning will cure that but until it does this is what the recipe has to be.
marmaduke
Doesn’t it mean anything when a player rebounds from being sidelined, due to injury, to 157 games afterward?
ilikebaseball
If he puts up 15 WAR over the next 5 seasons it will be a fair market contract. Not unrealistic, but seems like a lot of unnecessary risk on the team.
JFactor
Well he’s also still under arb control and they didn’t have to bid against anyone else.
Pretty rare to find an overpay pre free agency, but here it is.
bbatardo
Myers might be somewhat of a risk of a contract, but it’s back loaded also, so he will be really cheap for the next 3 years. Not to mention if he has another good year this year he probably would be in line for a 100+ million contract, so it goes both ways.
It’s also probably not a coincidence he was injured during the years he played OF, yet played 157 games at 1B
rayman24
if you actually look at the contract he’s only getting paid 2mil for the next three seasons he won’t actually start making his real money until 2020 which then t be y could cut bait of he’s not performing but it’s shortsighted to say he’s being overpaid when in reality that’s the market value
TheWestCoastRyan
No they can’t cut bait if he’s not performing after 2019. No one is going to take him in that case and they’re not going to release him and pay the balance of his contract. He’s ours for better or worse through 2022.
SDFriars
Not a surprise that its Buster Olney that wrote that crap article about industry criticism. It’s Petco Park and a former #1 overall prospect in baseball that has performed at times and had some injury setbacks. It’s fair value for a player of his caliber.
bleacherbum
Oh what do you know, an article where Buster Olney trashes the Padres? Geez, the guy needs to just move on and quit being so salty. The Padres moved on from him as their beat writer what 15 years ago? He ran and ran and raaannnn with the Pomeranz situation to the point where it was just over-kill & now he bashes the team for extending a guy they feel is the face of the franchise during a rebuild.
Cmon buster, there are bigger fish to fry out there. She broke up with you years ago & is already happily married to another man, stop spying on her, creeping on her Facebook, & talking crap. Let it go buddy.