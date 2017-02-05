Orioles, Kevin Gausman Avoid Arbitration

The Orioles and right-hander Kevin Gausman have struck a deal to avoid arbitration, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link). Gausman will earn a $3.45MM salary in 2017 – up from a $3.35MM midpoint – and could rake in $50K in incentives if he makes 30 starts and another $50K if he records 33.

MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz had projected a $3.9MM arbitration award for Gausman, whose hearing was set to take place this upcoming Tuesday. The 26-year-old is coming off his best season since his 2012 debut, having amassed 30 starts and registered a 3.61 ERA, 8.72 K/9, 2.35 BB/9 and 44.1 percent ground-ball rate across 179 2/3 innings. Gausman also induced infield fly balls at a 14.3 percent rate, which ranked fourth in the majors among qualified starters.

The Orioles had planned to employ a file-and-trial approach with all their arbitration-eligible players, including Gausman, though they scrapped it in his case. The club will also control Gausman via the arbitration process over the next three offseasons. The last unsigned player the Orioles have as the spring draws closer is reliever Brad Brach, whose hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16, per Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com (Twitter link). Check out MLBTR’s arbitration tracker to keep up with this year’s cases.