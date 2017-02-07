Padres, Erick Aybar Agree To Minor League Deal

The Padres are in agreement on a minor league contract with veteran infielder Erick Aybar, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (on Twitter). The 33-year-old Roc Nation Sports client will compete with Luis Sardinas for the shortstop gig in San Diego.
Aybar opened the 2016 season with the Braves after being included alongside Sean Newcomb and Chris Ellis in the Andrelton Simmons trade with the Angels, but he slumped terribly to open the season. A summer surge led to a trade to the Tigers, where he improved with the bat and slashed .250/.341/.350 in a small sample of 91 plate appearances. Overall, however, his .243/.303/.320 batting line left plenty to be desired and forced the longtime Angels infielder to settle for a non-guaranteed deal.
Last season marked the second straight down season for Aybar, but from 2011-14, he was a consistently, if unspectacular option at shortstop in Anaheim. In those four seasons, he batted a combined .279/.317/.399 with solid glovework, above-average baserunning and modest pop. The Padres will be hoping for a return to that form or for Sardinas to continue the production he demonstrated following a trade last August.
In a tiny sample of 120 plate appearances with the Padres, Sardinas hit .287/.353/.417 with a pair of homers, six doubles and a triple. He’s long been praised as an above-average defender at shortstop, too, so if he can continue to provide some semblance of offense, he could emerge as a long-term option for GM A.J. Preller and manager Andy Green. The addition of Aybar, though, suggests that the Padres won’t simply hand over the shortstop reins to the 23-year-old Sardinas. The Friars could continue to look for additional options at shortstop, though the free-agent market is lacking in that regard outside of former Padre Alexei Ramirez, whose time in San Diego did not go well. Spring Training, though, could lead to the emergence of alternatives on the waiver wire as well as out-of-options players who look unlikely to break camp with their clubs.
Comments
00944
It’s about time he signs there. It’s a good match. Considering that they don’t have an established shortstop
davidcoonce74
Oh good. I guess Clint Barmes and Alexei Ramirez must not have been answering their phones. How long has it been since the Padres had even a league-average shortstop? Khalil Greene, maybe?
duhtruth
supposed to be treA Turner.
Ted
Everth Cabrera only played 95 games in 2013 but did accumulate 3.0 WAR playing exclusively SS for the Friars. Other than that, yeah, it’s Khalil Greene in 2007 and 2004, then Damian Jackson’s 2000 season.
TheWestCoastRyan
Well so much for the Padres only looking for a shortstop via trade and not free agency
bleacherbum
Question is now, who do they DFA for the 40 man spot?
bleacherbum
Hessler or Quackenbush hopefully.
davidcoonce74
It’s a minor league deal so they don’t have to worry about this for a while, right? I doubt Aybar makes the team; he hasn’t been good since 2011.
alexgordonbeckham
They don’t have to make room for him until the end of Spring Training.
srdiaz1972
Just call me Nostradamus. I called this last week and I keep my Trout autograph baseball…..Gee how do I know the things I know!
bleacherbum
A lot of people called this, the Padres & Aybar have been a match all offseason. The next contestant on former American League All-Star Shorstops trying to revitalize you career in San Diego, here is the leaderboard:
Miguel Tejada- Fail
Jason Bartlett- Fail
Alexi Ramirez- Fail
Erick, you’re next!!!
srdiaz1972
A lot of people called it? Hmm going back looking at posts I didn’t see anyone calling it….a lot of it makes sense or why not but nobody saying it would happen