Phillies, Chris Coghlan Agree To Minor League Deal

The Phillies and utilityman Chris Coghlan have agreed to a minor league contract, reports Todd Zolecki of MLB.com (Twitter link). The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Coghlan is settling for a minors pact on account of a disappointing 2016 spent with the Athletics and Cubs, with whom he won the World Series. The 31-year-old hit a meager .188/.290/.318 across 300 plate appearances, which represented a sharp decline from his output with the Cubs from 2014-15. Coghlan combined for a quality batting line of .265/.346/.447 over that two-year, 935-PA stretch, which led to a 5.7 fWAR.
Prior to his first of two stints with the Cubs, Coghlan spent the initial five years of his career as a member of the Marlins, who selected him in the first round of the 2006 draft. The lefty-swinging Coghlan won the National League Rookie of the Year with the Fish in 2009 on the strength of a .321/.390/.460 showing in 565 trips to the plate, though he never came close to replicating that success over his final four years in Miami.
Defensively, Coghlan has primarily been an outfielder during his career – mostly left field – but he does bring some infield experience. Despite his versatility, he’ll seemingly face an uphill climb in securing playing time with the Phillies. While Coghlan’s a more established option than reserve outfielders Aaron Altherr and Tyler Goeddel, the team is all set in center field with Odubel Herrera, and it has added a pair of somewhat pricey corner outfielders this offseason in Howie Kendrick and Michael Saunders. Philadelphia also has Maikel Franco and Cesar Hernandez locked in at third and second base, the two infield spots where Coghlan has most frequently lined up, and Andres Blanco as a backup infielder.
rgreen
Possible lh bat with position versatility for the bench.
julyn82001
Didn’t work in Beane’s town. Sorry!
rgreen
Philly ain’t Oakland.right now our lh bench bat possibilities are him,Nava and Stassi.his career 268 average in the nl could definitely be useful on Phillys bench.
SamFuldsFive
I expect him to be back in the Cubs by June.
Wrek305
Lol. I’d rather have sam fuld. If he does return to the cubs it could be Jon Jay for coghlan. I don’t think he will return. They already have a cluster**** of outfielders. Why add more?
Brixton
I like it
philly billy
No
renegadescoach
Good depth move. Can’t argue with this.
Joeycalexc
A who cares move. Organizational depth
SammytheBull
Jays should have signed him and brought him to camp. If Pompey is unable to win the job in the spring a Coghlan / Upton platoon would look reasonable according to historical splits.