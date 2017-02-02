Pitcher Notes: Greinke, Darvish, Romo, Blevins

In the event the Diamondbacks rebound from a nightmarish 2016 to contend for a playoff spot this year, they should still be prepared to jettison right-hander Zack Greinke if the opportunity arises, opines ESPN’s Buster Olney (subscription required/recommended). Greinke will make $34MM in 2017, meaning he’s currently taking up a major league-high 46.7 percent of his team’s payroll (the Diamondbacks are at $72.8MM in commitments), notes Olney, who argues that dumping the 33-year-old’s contract should be one of the organization’s highest priorities. Greinke still has an unappealing $172.5MM left on the $206.5MM contract he inked as a free agent last winter, though Olney suggests he could be movable if the Diamondbacks agree to pay $50MM to $60MM.
Now for the latest on three other pitchers:
- Speaking of massive contracts for aces, Rangers righty Yu Darvish was “very open” to discussing a five- to six-year extension worth around $30MM per annum earlier this offseason, but no serious talks have occurred yet, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. While the two could still reach a deal prior to the season, hammering out an agreement of that caliber during spring training would be difficult, Grant writes. For now, Darvish is on track to hit free agency after next season.
- The mystery team vying for free agent righty Sergio Romo could be the reliever-needy Nationals, who have discussed signing the 33-year-old, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. Romo told Casey Stern of MLB Network on Tuesday that both the Nationals and Mets have shown interest in him, and the longtime Giant is open to leaving the West Coast to sign with either (Twitter link). Romo could end up staying in his native California, though, given that the Dodgers are reportedly pursuing him.
- Free agent southpaw Jerry Blevins has at least one single-year, $6MM offer in hand, tweets Olney. Of course, that figure is right in line with the guaranteed $6.5MM the Indians will give fellow lefty reliever Boone Logan. It’s possible the $6MM proposal is from the Mets, who want to re-sign Blevins, 33, but are looking to avoid a multiyear deal. Blevins, who was with the Mets the previous two seasons, recorded a 2.79 ERA with 11.14 K/9 against 3.21 BB/9 in 42 innings last year.
Comments
RockHard
Yu Darvish is my favorite player but I don’t think his track record merits 30 million over 5/6 years.. He is one of the most talented pitchers in baseball but he has only put together 1 cy caliber season. All those pitches and strikeouts are flashy but I’d like to see some consistency and 200 innings this year before giving out that contract if I’m the rangers
AidanVega123
Agreed
sidewinder11
I don’t see the DBacks contending without Greinke, moving him would be a tough pill to swallow. That extra money, however, could be spent on the bullpen and toward extensions for Pollock, Peralta, Lamb and Goldschmidt so it may be worth it.
baileydogg
I’m not sure why any team would sign these 6-7 yr contracts for pitchers at 30+ million/yr. Both Price and Grenke didn’t have great yrs last yr and they are only getting older.