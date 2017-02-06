Quick Hits: Analytics, Reds, Phillies, Sano

Now that the Cardinals/Astros data breach scandal has seemingly come to an end, The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh contacted several sources in various organizational jobs around baseball to ask how various teams protect their proprietary data and intellectual property. This extends not just to hacking and other illegal accessing of a team’s information, but also what happens when a front office member with knowledge of certain processes and information simply leaves for a job with another franchise. The piece is a very interesting look inside the purposely-secretive world of analytics departments and is well worth a full read. Here’s some more from around baseball….

Williams also provided updates on Desmond Jennings and Bronson Arroyo , who are both reportedly on the verge of signing minor league deals with the Reds . Jennings' deal is "close" to being done, Williams said, while Arroyo's deal has been worked out "will take a couple of days to get that physically signed."

The Phillies have made some solid offensive upgrades, as David Murphy of the Philadelphia Inquirer feels the additions of Howie Kendrick , Michael Saunders and Chris Coghlan give the Phils "a fighting chance at fielding a middle-of-the-pack offense this season." There's really nowhere to go but up for the Phillies (who scored the fewest runs in baseball in 2016) but they did add some lineup versatility and veteran experience, and they retained flexibility in their rebuilding process since none of the trio are guaranteed beyond 2017.

Miguel Sano's ability to play third base is key to the Twins' future plans, ESPN's Buster Olney writes (subscription required). After an ill-advised experiment as a right fielder last year, Sano is back at the hot corner, where he has displayed roughly average glovework (3.9 UZR/150, minus-3 Defensive Runs Saved) in a brief sample size of 453 innings. According to Olney, some in the previous Twins front office felt moving Sano into a primary DH role so early in his career could be a detriment to his conditioning and lower his overall value as a player.