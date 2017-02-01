Rangers Reportedly Pursuing Jose Quintana

The Rangers have “suddenly increased their pursuit” of White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports (Twitter link). He cautions that it’s not clear if the Texas will ultimately be able to pull off a deal, though their emergence is nonetheless the first apparent step forward in the Quintana trade market in several weeks.
A pursuit of Quintana makes sense on paper for the Rangers, who lack clarity in the rotation behind Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels, Martin Perez and Andrew Cashner. Texas signed Tyson Ross to eventually pitch in the fifth slot of the rotation, but he’s not likely to be ready to open the season. Beyond that, shifting to a six-man rotation later in the year could help keep not only Ross but the remainder of the rotation healthy. Darvish, in particular, has had recent injury woes, missing the 2015 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, Darvish is a free agent upon completion of the 2017 season, so adding Quintana would give the Rangers an affordable rotation piece that is controlled for three more seasons after Darvish is set to depart.
Certainly, there are obstacles to any Quintana trade. The Rangers, for one, have seen their once-vaunted farm system diminished in recent years by executing win-now trades for Hamels, Jonathan Lucroy, Jeremy Jeffress and Carlos Beltran, among others. While they once rated among the best minor league organizations in all of baseball, the Rangers recently placed 15th on this week’s rankings from ESPN’s Keith Law (subscription required and recommended). That said, the team still has appealing young talent in both the minors and in the Majors. Law placed outfielder Leody Taveras, right-hander Ariel Jurado and lefty Yohander Mendez all in his top 75 prospects, and the big league roster has controllable pieces such as Nomar Mazara, Rougned Odor and, to a lesser extent, Jurickson Profar — any of whom could pique the interest of White Sox GM Rick Hahn and his staff. Slugging corner infielder Joey Gallo, too, has long seen his name bandied about trade rumors — especially since Adrian Beltre inked a two-year extension with the team last year.
It’s also worth questioning exactly how Quintana would fit into the Rangers’ plans from a financial standpoint. While the roughly $37MM that Quintana is owed over the next four seasons is eminently affordable for a pitcher of his caliber, multiple reports this offseason have suggested that Texas is nearly tapped out in terms of payroll. The Rangers are projected to enter the season with a $166MM payroll, which would represent a new franchise record.
Adding Quintana’s $7MM salary to the ledger could be considered a stretch, although Texas has reportedly been trying to broker a one-year contract with Mike Napoli. If that’s the case, it’s hard to imagine that the team definitively cannot add another $7MM to its payroll — a deal for Napoli would figure to be in that range, at minimum — though perhaps Texas does not have the financial capital available to pull off both additions.
Comments
Phillies2017
Because they dont have pitching
ImDaBaron
For now they do. I mean it’s possible next year Darvish leaves as a FA.
alexgordonbeckham
You can never have enough. A starting 5 of Darvish, Quintana, Hamels, Ross looks like a good front 4.
Ben0692
Their farm system is weak right now. Any deal would have to include mazara or odor
Brixton
They’d have to put up Maraza, Gallo, Mendez and then some.. good luck
dbonior14
This may tempt Houston to up their offer to CWS demands
Dookie Howser, MD
Ooooo, February intrigue!
coldgoldenfalstaff
Seems a ploy to get other teams to raise their offer, the Rangers can’t offer as much as other suitors.
Btw: Nightingale leaked the fake Robin Ventura contract offer story, so he has an in with the White Sox.
ImDaBaron
It’s Kenny Williams. He has a direct line to him.
alexgordonbeckham
He was also in on the 3-way deal between the Pirates, White Sox and Yankees. Rich Hahn last weekend confirmed a deal fell apart on Christmas Eve.
MatthewBaltimore23
They only have two Top 100s on MLB pipeline, in the mid 60s I think. They would need to give Mazara.
MatthewBaltimore23
No, sorry looked at it again. Mid 50s. Leody Taveras at 55 and Yohander Mendez at 56.
rols1026
Is getting Quintana really worth giving up Mazara+ more? Not sure I understand the rationale from Texas’ perspective
24TheKid
I would love if Texas traded Mazara and Gallo out of the division, even if it’s for Quintana.
biasisrelitive
gallo profar Mendez is a start but I bet that the Sox demand maraza
Backatit
Braves will trade Julio Teheran with a very team freindly contract and four years of control, who would fit as the #2 or #3 in the rotation plus either Nick Markakis or Matt Kemp for a few prospects. Texas would probably need to give up Nomar Mazara, Joey Gallo, Jurickson Profar and Yohander Mendez for the two Braves all-stars. This would surely put the Rangers in line to compete for World Championship while losing basicall only reserves.
24TheKid
You say it as if you are the GM of the Braves.
Priggs89
Nobody wants Markaikas. And if Texas wanted to give that up, they’d get the better pitcher in Quintana…
Priggs89
Not interested without Mazara. Even then, I’m still hoping this would just make Hou or Pit jump.
davbee
Gallo basically profiles as Chris Carter at best. Doubt he’d be much of an asset in any trade talks.
Bill Smith
At the deadline last season, Nightengale reported the Sox required Mazara & Gallo to be included in any deal for Chris Sale. If I were viewing this from the Sox perspective, I would have interest in Mazara but I would not be interested in Gallo (or at least I wouldn’t place much value on him if he is a piece of a trade). I don’t see the Sox swiniging a trade w/ the Rangers unless they moving Quintana quickly is their goal. I would like the move from the Rangers perspective.