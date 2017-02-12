Rays, Nathan Eovaldi Nearing Major League Deal

The Rays are close to signing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to a major league deal, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (Twitter link). The contract will include a 2018 option, as the ACES client will miss the upcoming season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Eovaldi has been on the market since the Yankees released him in November, which came just over three months after his August elbow procedure. The soon-to-be 27-year-old previously underwent Tommy John surgery as an amateur, and he also had his right flexor tendon repaired during his latest operation.
Before landing on the shelf last year, the hard-throwing Eovaldi averaged a personal-high 97 mph on his fastball, registered a career-best 9.3 percent swinging-strike rate and posted a 49.6 percent ground-ball mark. Nevertheless, he struck out only seven batters per nine innings and logged a below-average 4.76 ERA over 124 2/3 innings frames. Home run troubles were the main reason Eovaldi had issues preventing runs, as he allowed HRs on 18.7 percent of fly balls.
From 2011-15, when he also spent time as a Dodger and Marlin, Eovaldi recorded a far more palatable homer-to-fly ball ratio (7.1 percent) and yielded a much better ERA (4.10) over 614 1/3 innings. Despite his velocity, Eovaldi wasn’t a strikeout artist during those five years (6.48 per nine), though he did a respectable job limiting free passes (2.92 BB/9). Going forward, Eovaldi could at least provide the Rays an intriguing relief option in 2018 if he doesn’t slot into their rotation.
Comments
alufkin21
Topkin has been saying it’s a major-league deal
falconsball1993
Always thought Eovaldi would put it all together…
baseball10
Its crazy that a guy with his talents can’t
rols1026
Isn’t this similar to what the Rays did with former Yankee Chase Whitley?
kc38
Yes exactly
zack0035
I feel bad for all these guys that get serious injuries (Holland, Ross, Eovaldi, Medlin,etc) and then have to start fresh with a new team
AngelsintheTroutfield
Rays are savvy
ucalex
he throws batting practice fastballs in the AL East and has twice had TJS. Hardly does that classify as savvy.
overratedsandy
I feel badly for the guy but he sort kinda really sucks. Mike Pelfrey II
bigred44
Good gamble by the rays,guys that throw 97 dont grow on trees.
trace
Will he even pitch next season?
Megadro2000
The next Andrew miller