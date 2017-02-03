Rays Sign Rickie Weeks To Minor League Deal

The Rays have signed infielder/outfielder Rickie Weeks to a minor league contract, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (on Twitter). Weeks is represented by the Legacy Agency.

After an awful 2015 season with the Mariners, the now-34-year-old Weeks had a respectable season at the plate with the Diamondbacks in 2016, though his work flew largely under the radar. In 205 trips to the dish with Arizona, the longtime Brewers second baseman batted .239/.327/.450 with nine home runs. He was particularly effective against left-handed pitching, mashing southpaws at an exceptional .284/.368/.642 clip. Six of his nine home runs on the season came in the 76 plate appearances he received against southpaws.

For the Rays, it’s easy to envision Weeks making the roster in a number of scenarios. Tampa Bay has reportedly agreed to re-sign Logan Morrison to a one-year deal, and Weeks could conceivably platoon with him at first base if he’s able to demonstrate the ability to play there in Spring Training. It’s been two years since Weeks appeared at second base, and his glovework there declined rapidly late in his stint with Milwaukee, but he could also split time with lefty-swinging Brad Miller there. And, as Weeks has played corner outfield exclusively over the past two seasons with the Mariners and D-backs, he could certainly act as a right-handed-hitting complement to Colby Rasmus in the corner outfield as well.

Weeks no longer profiles as an above-average defender anywhere on the diamond, but his ability to perform against left-handed pitching should give him a chance to earn a bench role this spring.