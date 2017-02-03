Rays To Re-Sign Logan Morrison

The Rays have agreed to a one-year, $2.5MM contract with first baseman/designated hitter Logan Morrison, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link). Tampa Bay will need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move to make Morrison’s re-signing official. Morrison is represented by ISE Baseball.

Morrison, 29, posted a fairly pedestrian .238/.319/.414 batting line in 398 plate appearances with Tampa Bay last season, but that overall line is weighed down by a dreadful stretch early in the year. Morrison posted a .364 OPS through his first 95 plate appearances last season (in part due to a staggering .182 BABIP) but somewhat quietly enjoyed an excellent rebound beginning in mid-May. From May 16 forth, the he totaled 303 plate appearances and logged a hefty .275/.350/.498 batting line and belted all 14 of his home runs. Given that finish and his relative youth, Morrison could likely have scored a larger payday were it not for an ill-timed September wrist injury that required surgery (and, obviously, ended his season prematurely).

Bringing Morrison back into the fold could very well mean that Brad Miller, who for much of the season was on track to be the team’s primary first baseman, will shift over to take the reins at second base on a regular basis. The Rays created a vacancy at second base last month when they traded Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers in exchange for young right-hander Jose De Leon, and Miller’s versatility allowed them to pursue myriad avenues to adding a bat to the lineup. To that end, it should be noted that the Rays were prominently linked to slugger Chris Carter following the Forsythe trade, and while the addition of Morrison doesn’t entirely rule that possibility out, it does make the fit more difficult to envision.