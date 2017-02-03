Rays To Re-Sign Logan Morrison

12:05pm: Morrison’s contract to return to the Rays also contains close to $1MM worth of incentives, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter).
11:20am: The Rays have agreed to a one-year, $2.5MM contract with first baseman/designated hitter Logan Morrison, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link). Tampa Bay will need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move to make Morrison’s re-signing official. Morrison is represented by ISE Baseball.
Morrison, 29, posted a fairly pedestrian .238/.319/.414 batting line in 398 plate appearances with Tampa Bay last season, but that overall line is weighed down by a dreadful stretch early in the year. Morrison posted a .364 OPS through his first 95 plate appearances last season (in part due to a staggering .182 BABIP, though strikeouts were also an issue) but somewhat quietly enjoyed an excellent rebound beginning in mid-May.
From May 16 forth, the he totaled 303 plate appearances and logged a hefty .275/.350/.498 batting line and belted all 14 of his home runs. Given that finish and his relative youth, Morrison could likely have scored a larger payday were it not for an ill-timed September wrist injury that required surgery (and, obviously, ended his season prematurely).
Bringing Morrison back into the fold could very well mean that Brad Miller, who for much of the season was on track to be the team’s primary first baseman, will shift over to take the reins at second base on a regular basis. The Rays created a vacancy at second base last month when they traded Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers in exchange for young right-hander Jose De Leon, and Miller’s versatility allowed them to pursue myriad avenues to adding a bat to the lineup.
To that end, it should be noted that the Rays were prominently linked to slugger Chris Carter following the Forsythe trade, and while the addition of Morrison doesn’t entirely rule that possibility out, it does make the fit more difficult to envision.
Comments
MB923
I guess this pretty much rules out Chris Carter
AngelsintheTroutfield
Good move. LoMo had a really good stretch sandwiched between cold spells IIRC. Wish the guy luck.
crazysull
My guess is Tim Beckham is as good as gone and he should just book a flight to San Diego as soon as he can because that’s probably where he will end up.
Just Another Fan
No, signing a 1B/DH is not going to squeeze out a MI
Mac
Or he may end up as the RH DH/1st Baseman come ST. After the ASG he hit very well albeit a small sample size, maybe he is finally starting to ‘get it’, hopefully! Looks like Miller will definitely be 2nd Baseman.
alexgordonbeckham
Platoon of Morrison and Park anyone?
alufkin21
Worth noting that Rays beat reporter Marc Topkin said in one of his articles that the Rays could go with a platoon at first base, so this may not completely rule out Chris Carter.
“Here’s another possibility: They could actually go get two first-base types, one that hits from each side, creating platoon advantages, a more potent bench and — depending on who — potentially a better glove. Among lefties, think Brandon Moss, the return of Logan Morrison (recovering from wrist surgery) or maybe Pedro Alvarez.”
link to tampabay.com
badco44
One fields ok and one hits dingers and both don’t hit for crackers … so take your pick
kiermaier
I like this, could see Nick Franklin and Lomo splitting time at first.
alexgordonbeckham
What does their IF currently look like? Longoria is obviously a lock at 3B. Miller at 2B or is he a platoon with Beckham? Then they also have Duffy and Franklin and will probably still add a right-handed bat to the 1B/DH mix.