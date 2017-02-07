Red Sox Sign Mike Olt

The Red Sox have signed corner infielder Mike Olt, who announced the news on Instagram (h/t Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe). It’s presumably a minor league deal for Olt, who didn’t crack the majors in 2016 after inking a minors pact with the Padres last March.
The 28-year-old Olt went to the Rangers in the first round of the 2010 draft and eventually topped out as Baseball America’s 22nd-best prospect after the 2012 campaign. The Rangers then sent Olt to the Cubs the next season in a trade centering on right-hander Matt Garza, but he failed to live up to his considerable promise in Chicago. In 2014, the only season in which Olt has seen extensive major league action, he batted .160/.248/.356 and struck out in 38.8 percent of his 258 plate appearances. All told, Olt has slashed .168/.250/.330 in a combined 400 PAs with the Rangers, Cubs and White Sox. He has been more successful, albeit not great, at the Triple-A level, having posted a .234/.318/.429 line in 774 PAs.
Primarily a third baseman, the Connecticut-born Olt, an ex-UConn star, will now return to his native New England and attempt to stick with the Red Sox organization. Boston does have questions at the hot corner, where Pablo Sandoval is aiming to bounce back from a horrid 2015 and a lost 2016. Brock Holt and Josh Rutledge are on hand as major league depth, while another of BA’s former top 100 prospects, Matt Dominguez, is in the minors.
Comments
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Meh
Michael Macaulay-Birks
It’s going to be panda or bust….I wouldn’t tie Holt down to a single position, his value comes in his flexibility
Jacob Greenia
This guy makes Chris Carter look like Ichiro with his K%.
alexgordonbeckham
I can’t help but shout “Steve Holt!” when I see his name.
Connor Byrne
Hahaha, great reference: link to youtube.com
alexgordonbeckham
haha thanks. Oddly enough, I never feel that urge when I see/hear Brock Holt’s name haha
Connor Byrne
I usually yell “Brock Holt!” in my head when his name comes up.
rycm131
He’s a beast!
seamaholic
I can remember when the big debate in prospect circles was Mike Olt or Nolan Arenado …. goes to show how little predictive value prospect lists have.
tharrie0820
didn’t olt get hit in the head with a pitch that ended up affecting his vision and balance?
ronnsnow
Blake Swihart should take reps at third during ST. He would be better option than anyone else they have.
tylerall5
Having a kid learn a new position every season, especially in the high minors, can and will ruin his development. They should keep him behind the dish and let him work on his defense.
bollo
He can’t play. Even the white sox cut him.
trace
Marco Hernandez??