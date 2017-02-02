Reds Nearing Deal With Desmond Jennings

The Reds are nearing a deal with veteran outfielder Desmond Jennings, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation (via Twitter). Terms aren’t known, but it seems quite likely that it’s a minor-league pact; Cincinnati has previously made clear that it does not expect to add any new players to its 40-man roster this winter.
plem24
Absolutely! Lightning in a bottle if this dude could stay on the field!
rols1026
Not really. He’s terrible.
sjcourtney
It’s not lightning in a bottle but it’s certainly a low risk move for a guy that could be useful off the bench or needed in the event that one of Duvall, Schebler, or Hamilton gets injured or doesn’t perform.
plem24
