Reds Nearing Deal With Desmond Jennings

The Reds are nearing a deal with veteran outfielder Desmond Jennings, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation (via Twitter). Terms aren’t known, but it seems quite likely that it’s a minor-league pact; Cincinnati has previously made clear that it does not expect to add any new players to its 40-man roster this winter.

