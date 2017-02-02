Reds Nearing Deal With Desmond Jennings

The Reds are nearing a deal with veteran outfielder Desmond Jennings, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation (via Twitter). Terms aren’t known, but it seems quite likely that it’s a minor-league pact; Cincinnati has previously made clear that it does not expect to add any new players to its 40-man roster this winter.
Jennings, 30, has been limited by leg injuries for the past two seasons. If he can stay healthy through camp, though, he ought to battle with players such as Arismendy Alcantara and Patrick Kivlehan for a bench role.
The right-handed-hitting veteran could make for a useful reserve or platoon piece to pair with center fielder Billy Hamilton (a switch-hitter) and odds-on right field favorite Scott Schebler (who hits from the left side). Though he was overtaken in center in Tampa Bay, Jennings has plenty of experience there. And metrics have graded him as an excellent defender in the corners.
Perhaps the biggest question with Jennings is whether he can restore his lost luster at the plate. Once a steadily average-or-better offensive producer with a nice blend of pop and speed, Jennings has failed to post an OPS over .700 in any of the past three campaigns.
Comments
plem24
Absolutely! Lightning in a bottle if this dude could stay on the field!
rols1026
Not really. He’s terrible.
sjcourtney
It’s not lightning in a bottle but it’s certainly a low risk move for a guy that could be useful off the bench or needed in the event that one of Duvall, Schebler, or Hamilton gets injured or doesn’t perform.
mvottop
Exactly.
plem24
mvottop
As a Reds fan, I like this signing. Low risk imo and good insurance to have.
progers2622
Nearing a deal isn’t a deal.
redsfanman
When something leaks out of the Reds front office it’s usually pretty darn close to being done, if not finalized.
redsfanman
If it’s a minor league deal, cool.
boognailz4
I bet he turns it around and is traded to a contender in August. No pressure in Cincy to perform so good move for him.