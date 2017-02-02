Reds To Sign Bronson Arroyo

THURSDAY: The Reds have agreed to a minor-league deal with Arroyo, per MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon (via Twitter). He has already passed his physical with the organization, though he still needs to formally sign his contract before it’ll be official.
MONDAY: It emerged recently that the Reds had taken a look at former rotation stalwart Bronson Arroyo. Though the level of the team’s interest wasn’t clear at the time, it seems now that the organization saw some promise in the veteran righty’s workout. Indeed, Cincinnati has engaged Arroyo in contract talks that appear likely to result in a deal, according to a report from Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reporting (on Twitter).
Cincinnati has made clear that it isn’t interested in handing out any more major-league deals this winter, so any arrangement with Arroyo would be of the minor-league variety. That’s unsurprising, as Arroyo is less than a month away from his fortieth birthday and over two-and-a-half years removed from his last MLB appearance.
In his most recent work in the bigs, Arroyo provided the Diamondbacks with 86 innings of 4.08 ERA pitching. He landed in Arizona on a two-year deal after an eight-year run with the Reds. Arroyo not only revived his career in Cincy, but established himself as a tireless workhorse who could be relied upon for solid innings even in his mid-thirties.
All told, Arroyo spun 1,690 1/3 frames of 4.05 ERA ball with the Reds. While the results were rarely spectacular, that 211-inning-per-year average was plenty valuable. Though he never threw harder than the upper eighties, compiling just 5.9 K/9 against 2.3 BB/9, Arroyo managed to suppress batting averages on balls in play with his crafty pitch mix.
That track record led the D-Backs to promise Arroyo $23.5MM in free agency. Unfortunately, he rather promptly broke down and hasn’t returned to the majors since. Tommy John surgery kept him out for 2015. Though he returned to join the Nationals in spring camp in 2016, his return bid was thwarted by a torn tendon in his rotator cuff. While it seemed at one point as if Arroyo might not have another comeback bid in him, it seems he’ll give it another try.
mcfattykins
still got my arroyo hat with long hair attached to it. I would definitely go to his first start with it if he made it back up.
Taylor Phillips
My all-time favorite Dodgers player.
ErnestoFigueroa87
Mine too.
mikeyank55
What about Manny?
chrstnldy
I think this is a very bad idea and I hope it doesn’t work out. It’ll be just like when Alfredo Simon came back, and I think we all know how that turned out!
jgreen2487
So it’s guaranteed that it will be just like Alfredo Simon.. so there the same exact player… think before you speak dude.. I’m not saying it’s going to work out.. but he’s an entirely different pitcher.. he’s pitched at lengths Simon has never touched, he was an all-star caliber pitcher for a few years and had multiple solid years after that… Simon was a one hit wonder.. he literally had one good year and he didn’t even pitch in the rotation all year long that year.. it took him being in the bullpen for atleast a few months to show he was worth the rotation that year.. that was it! After that he was always a suspect on the mound… arroyo’s scenario is absolutely nothing like Simons. Now arroyo might fail, but if you were reading this article it states.. the reds are looking at him at a minor league role.. meaning if he doesn’t do well there, he most certainly won’t go past the minors… read.. think.. before you speak.
sabermatrix
Good comment, except the successful year as a starter Simon had, he was a starter the whole year.
mike030
Prob for the minimum or slightyly above it and simon was for significantly more money than that. When they are in the position they’re in they need to take a shot at someone like arroyo.
qbass187
Still holding out hope he ends his career where it started… Boston.
jakem59
It actually started in Pittsburgh.
mike030
Check again
ottomatic
Yawn
stratcrowder
Please stop yawning, I’m trying to sleep.
Reflect
“Maybe if we sign enough guys from our last playoff team we will make the playoffs again!”
– Reds FO
DHud
Sooo….1? To a minor league deal?
PLAYTOWIN
Bronson deserves another Spring Training.
gocincy
If only to watch how he interacts with the young pitchers. If he shows some solid mentoring ability, then it would be nice to find a way to have him in our dugout.
jonnymo
I remember reading that Arroyo was doing some mentoring/coaching with the younger SP in 2012, especially regarding conditioning.
J.L.
“Former righty”? So he’s a lefty now?
Jeff Todd
Yeah, I don’t know. Fixed.
Turtle
Reds owner Bob Castellini said Saturday he hopes the team signs Arroyo, but would leave it up to GM Dick Williams, who indicated if the boss wanted Arroyo, the Reds would sign him.
TBJ12
Poor Reds fans.
bravesfan1998
Please sign him so when we play the reds it will be batting practice
Michael Macaulay-Birks
This Red Sox fan is wishing him the best!
sixpacktwo
PLEASE REDS, DO NOT SIGN HIM. I enjoyed his ptching for us, but the Innings have to go to the younger group.
stratcrowder
EXACTLY
markmc1235
They should bring back jose rijo and tom Browning that would be sick.
stratcrowder
Nah, I was thinking more like Eastwick and McEnaney.
T206
At the very least he’ll be a wonderful addition to the clubhouse and great influence of work ethic for all of our young pitchers. If any guy could come back and pitch successfully again it would be Arroyo! Good sign here by the Reds if it comes to fruition! Go Reds!
EKocur57
Maybe they can bring back Larkin too. Sheesh
AT40
If the Reds had a veteran pitching staff, I would not see the need in bringing him back. However, with such a young inexperienced staff, I believe his leadership would be invaluable. He can show them how to prepare and pitch at the big league level. Proper mentors play a vital role in development. I hope he makes it! If he doesn’t make it out of spring training, maybe he can join the coaching staff at one of the minor league levels.
redsfanman
Bronson Arroyo makes for a weird situation where Reds fans are both worried that he’ll win a rotation spot and throw 200 innings that should go to prospects, and skeptical that his arm will hold together just to get him through spring training.
If Arroyo gets through spring training healthy and pitches well then the Reds can cross that bridge when they come to it. It’s better to have too much depth, too many options, than too little. We saw what it looks like to have too little depth last year, when they had 5 intended starters on the DL at once, and were left scrambling for AAA depth pitchers to start major league games.
I’m happy the Reds are giving Arroyo this opportunity, although the outcome is unclear.