Cubs Acquire Eddie Butler, Designate Dylan Floro For Assignment

The Cubs announced that they’ve acquired right-hander Eddie Butler from the Rockies in exchange for minor league righty James Farris. Butler had been designated for assignment over the weekend.
The trade also includes the Cubs sending their top international bonus slot, No. 28 overall, to the Rockies in exchange for a lower slot — No. 74 overall. The swap of international slots adds an additional $255K to the Rockies’ international signing pool. To make room on the roster for Butler, the Cubs designated right-hander Dylan Floro for assignment.
Butler, who’ll turn 26 in March, once rated among the game’s top 50 prospects in the eyes of Baseball America, MLB.com and Baseball Prospectus, but the right-hander’s stock has tumbled substantially since that time. Butler has logged consistently impressive ground-ball rates as a professional but has never missed bats or been able to demonstrate exemplary command at any level. In parts of three big league seasons with the Rox, he’s struggled to a 6.50 ERA with 5.3 K/9, 4.0 BB/9 and a 48.6 percent ground-ball rate. His work in Triple-A (5.01 ERA, 4.3 BB/9, 3.1 BB/9 in 159 innings) doesn’t look much better on paper.
As recently as the 2014-15 offseason, though, Butler ranked as Baseball America’s No. 77 overall prospect, and prior to that he rated 24th overall. Butler’s career has been slowed by some shoulder troubles to date, but when his prospect status was at its best, BA’s scouting reports (subscription required/recommended) lauded his power sinker and “extraordinary” changeup while giving him credit for three plus pitches and a solid-average slider. His velocity has taken a step back since that time (perhaps due to the shoulder woes), but Butler does have a minor league option remaining. As such, he’s likely to open the season at Triple-A Iowa and look to get his career back on track, potentially serving as a depth piece for a Cubs team that will look to deploy a six-man rotation in the latter stages of the season. Chicago also lacks a defined fifth starter at this time, with lefties Mike Montgomery and Brett Anderson set to vie for that job in Spring Training.
This marks the second DFA of the winter for the 26-year-old Floro, who made his Major League debut with the Rays last season. In 15 innings with Tampa Bay, Floro posted a 4.20 ERA with 14 strikeouts and four unintentional walks to complement a strong 54.7 percent ground-ball rate. Floro also averaged a respectable 92.5 mph on his fastball and enjoyed a successful season at the Triple-A level, logging 50 innings with a 2.88 ERA, 7.2 K/9, 1.6 BB/9 and a 56.5 percent ground-ball rate. He’s walked just 1.3 hitters per nine innings in his minor league career, so there’s definitely some appeal in his blend of strong control and ground-ball tendencies. Floro, though, fell all the way to Chicago on waivers just two weeks ago, so there’s a chance that the Cubs will be able to pass him through unclaimed this time around and retain him without dedicating a 40-man spot.
The 24-year-old Farris split the 2016 season between Chicago’s Class-A Advanced and Double-A affiliates, working to a combined 2.59 ERA with 10.1 K/9, 2.3 BB/9 and a 47.1 percent ground-ball rate in 66 innings of relief. Farris also fired nine scoreless innings with an 11-to-2 K/BB ratio in the 2016 Arizona Fall League. Farris has never rated among the Cubs’ top prospects in recent years and didn’t make the cut on yesterday’s Cubs rankings from ESPN’s Keith Law, either. The former ninth-round pick averaged 91.7 mph on his fastball this season and 83 mph on his changeup, per PITCHf/x data at MLBfarm.com.
alexgordonbeckham
This move makes so much sense.
sjt896@gmail.com
Why does it make sense?
alexgordonbeckham
I meant this type of move for the Cubs. They seem to have done pretty good lately at making guys decent starters or at the very least, effective bullpen arms.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Wow, and I thought you were being sarcastic with your initial comment. Another Cub fan who thinks Chris Bosio can transform any schlub into the next Jake Arrieta?
SamFuldsFive
No different than Pirates fans thinking literally every worthless scrub will be turned into a Cy Young. (Which, btw, has never happened, but has with Bosio)
josc2
Theo is amazing. Great buy low/lottery ticket for the Cubs with a solid chance of becoming a bull pen piece at the very least.
seamaholic
Umm … I think James Farris is actually the better pitcher. And that’s not saying much about Farris. Total flyer because the Cubs are in what the heck we’re so good we don’t have to worry about anything mode. Highest ceiling in deal is certainly Butler, but overall a solid deal for Rockies. They’re really good at this kind of under the radar acquisition.
josc2
I’m not sure how good they are at making under the radar acquisitions. Can you please provide a few examples? We’re talking about a club that hasn’t made the post season since they made the WS.
Farris is not the better pitcher, he’s already a bullpen arm in the minors. Butler hasn’t had to explore that option just yet. I’d take Butler over Farris any day of the week.
sjt896@gmail.com
Why does this make sense?
sjt896@gmail.com
Do you think the cubs are done with trades or other transactions
ethanhickey
The most valuable piece in this deal is the 28th international slot. Eddie Butler might contribute, but I’d guess there’s a higher chance of a negative WAR than a positive one. James Farris looks good, but every stat decreases in Coors so in essence, he doesn’t look good. International slots are just as good as draft picks, and a lot of quality guys are picked/signed lower than the 28th slot.
alexgordonbeckham
I know the Cubs are capped due to spending over their limit a couple years ago so it makes sense that they would trade their international slots if they can.
2016Chccahmps
Anybody have anything to add about this acquisition?? Seems to be a player that has struggled the 3 years he’s been at MLB level.
tim815
Cubs like guys that limit walks, and have a useful change-up.
Iowa’s rotation looks to be Butler/Zastryzny/Buchanan/Brooks at the top.
All can be called to Chicago in case of injury.
I like Farris a decent bit, but if a 9th Round Pick gets you a guy at the MLB-type level, that fulfills his exceeding his draft slot.
The Rockies were smart to take talent/draft slot over surrender value.
Well played, both ways.
ronnsnow
Pretty sure Butler is out of options, so he’ll have to be the RH long man in the bullpen
reaper
Whaa?? This guy is nothing but emergency depth. His ERA is 6.5
davbee
Which is inflated by the fact that his career ERA at Coors is 7.92.
tim815
He cost a 9th Round pick. It’s not like they surrendered Happ to get him.
stl_cards16
Butler could be a solid pick up. Get him in Chicago playing baseball instead of moonball and he has a chance to be a mid-rotation starter
alexgordonbeckham
If he can keep the ball on the ground, he won’t give up many hits.
seamaholic
Home runs are not his problem. He gives up loads of line drives everywhere and hasn’t struck people out since 2013.
rols1026
Eddie butler has no chance to be a mid rotation starter. ERA aside look at his peripherals. Dude is trash.
ruckus727
Colorado wasn’t patient with Butler and brought him up too early. His confidence is shot but he’s got pretty good stuff. Is he healthy? With a new start and proper coaching, he’s got a decent shot and regaining value as a 4th or 5th starter / depth piece, or long relief guy. Absolutely a signature move by Theo and co. Reminds of the Arrieta acquisition but Butler comes even cheaper.
tim815
Waaaaaay too early. After no Triple-A success.
seamaholic
So’s his shoulder …
mcdusty31
Jake Arrieta redux?
Kayrall
I know that I’m being a negative Nancy here, but these are all of the same kinds of comments when the Cubs picked up Jacob Turner.
tim815
Turner would have been fine. If he was healthy. He wasn’t.
C’est la vie.
Dalton1017
No. I wanted the Rangers to get him
tim815
Being serious.
Would you have wanted the Rangers to trade more?
Bill Smith
Meh. Maybe the Cubs can fix him. Worth a shot.