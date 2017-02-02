Seeking Writers For ProHockeyRumors.com

Last June, we launched Pro Hockey Rumors to cover all of the NHL transaction-related news, joining MLB Trade Rumors, Hoops Rumors, and Pro Football Rumors in our network. PHR has grown rapidly, and the NHL trade deadline is fast approaching. We’re looking to bring aboard multiple new writers with strong weekday daytime availability. The positions pay hourly. The criteria:

Availability to work at least ten hours per week covering NHL news, particularly with availability from 9am-5pm central time Monday through Friday.

Exceptional knowledge of all 31 NHL teams, no discernible bias. Knowledge of transaction-related concepts.

A high school degree is required, and further education is preferred. Please include your highest completed level of education in your application.

Writing experience is necessary, and online writing experience is preferred.

Attention to detail and ability to follow the MLBTR/Hoops Rumors/PFR style and tone.

Ability to analyze articles and craft intelligent, well-written posts summing up the news quickly and concisely.

Ability to use Twitter, Tweetdeck, and an RSS feed reader such as Feedly. In general, you must be able to multi-task.

Experience with social media, especially Twitter.

If you’re interested, email prohockeyrumorshelp@gmail.com and explain how you stand out and qualify in a couple of short paragraphs. Please attach your resume to the email. We often receive several hundred applications, so unfortunately we will not be able to reply to each one.