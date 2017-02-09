Twins Notes: Napoli, Alvarez, Perkins

The Twins offered Mike Napoli more money than he ultimately accepted from the Rangers, reports FOX’s Ken Rosenthal, as new execs Derek Falvey and Thad Levine valued his on-field productivity and his clubhouse presence. Both Falvey and Levine know Napoli well from his time with the Indians and Rangers, and the new Twins duo is emphasizing not only on-field production but off-the-field value in all of their decisions. “Talent is an aspect of any decision we make,” Falvey told Rosenthal. “But there is an element of clubhouse chemistry that also plays a role in organization-building. We’re going to talk about leadership, makeup and how guys fit in our clubhouse along with how we feel they will perform.”

