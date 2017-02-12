White Sox, Nationals Were Close To David Robertson Trade, Now In “Stalemate”

The White Sox and Nationals seemed to be closing in on a trade that would’ve sent David Robertson to Washington last week, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and Jose L. Ortiz report. According to a Nats official, however, “the two sides have hit a stalemate and no trade is imminent.” The Sox, for their part, continue to feel “optimistic” that a trade will be finalized.
It isn’t known what caused this holdup in talks, though earlier this week, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported that Nationals ownership didn’t want to absorb the $25MM owed to Robertson over the next two seasons, nor did the front office want to give up quality minor leaguers. The Nats already surrendered several top prospects to the White Sox earlier this offseason as part of the trade that brought Adam Eaton to Washington; the Nats tried to include Robertson along with Eaton as part of that trade package but were unsuccessful.
On the surface, one could argue that the White Sox could be asking for too much in demanding that the Nationals (or other suitors for Robertson) pay a big price in both prospects and in taking on the closer’s entire contract. That said, Chicago has already scored a massive influx of young talent in the Eaton trade and in dealing Chris Sale to the Red Sox — Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Michael Kopech are all ranked within the top 32 on Baseball America’s 2017 listing of the top 100 prospects in baseball. Between these deals and the asking price for Jose Quintana, White Sox GM Rick Hahn has clearly put a premium on his top trade chips as part of his effort to bring a “critical mass” of talent into Chicago’s organization.
Unless Robertson gets injured or has a dip in form, the Sox can also bide their time and wait until the trade deadline to find a suitable return for the closer. Given the Nationals’ uncertainty at the back of their bullpen, Washington may not have that luxury. As Nightengale and Ortiz point out, however, the Nats could make do with Blake Treinen or Shawn Kelley as closer for now and then pursue another ninth-inning option later in the season, as they did in acquiring Mark Melancon from the Pirates at last summer’s deadline.
Comments
a1544
What do they expect to get for a declining reliever. This is getting ridiculous
biasisrelitive
exactly I think he’s basically being paid what his value is there is not that much serplus.
WhyNotQuestionmark
Serpluses are swell.
Jimmy B
Ask mark melancon. Clearly even remotely dependable relievers have extreme value.
chesteraarthur
Mark Melancon was much better than drob last year and isn’t showing the same negative trend as drob.
pd14athletics
Have you seen what relievers got paid this offseason? The 3rd highest reliever contract handed out this offseason blew away the previous highest reliever contract. Robertson’s contract looks mighty appealing, to a lot of teams. Now I understand teams being hesitant to take it all on plus deal premium talent, but Hahn has done well in hauling prospects for Sale and Eaton so I don’t see why he should let up now. I can easily see Quintana and Robertson bringing back more at the deadline versus now, and he’d be selling low on Abreu with the 1B/DH FA market where it is. I think Hahn has had a great offseason. I also think the White Sox got the greater future player in the Sale deal in Moncada over Benintendi
chesteraarthur
the 3rd best reliever, melancon, was better significantly better than drob is.
CaliWhiteSoxFan
Hahn has his foot on the gas pedal, I just hope he knows when to let up a bit because D-Rob isn’t what he used to be. Pay half or most of the salary, get some solid guys in return, and keep it moving.
floyd30
Robertson will have a much better year with that knee cleared out. Washington should make a move on this.
pplama
Ventura also misused him and he was throwing to the 2 worst C’s in baseball with a bottom 5 defense behind him.
chesteraarthur
Re bad defense: His era was actually better than his fip
pplama
Because he didn’t have the bottom 2 inches of the strike zone.
FIP is BB’s, K’s, and HR’s.
There’s plenty of evidence of how bad the Sox D was last year.
pplama
Interesting how depending on which team you are a fan of you can read the rumors as the other team’s FO being unreasonable.
Obviously Albies and Fedde are off the table. However, If the Sox eat around $10mil, Soto and Watson or Kieboom and Severino seems like a fair deal.
floyd30
I’d agree with that. Sox need to eat some contract to make the return better.
pplama
Sorry, brain cramp. Robles, not Albies.
chesteraarthur
So you’re a sox fan
Frank Richard
I get that the top prospects the Nats have left should be off the table, but DRob is still a serviceable closer and if the White Sox are willing to eat more money on his deal then a decent prospect should be the asking price. There has been a premium put on closers so the market value is high.
blovy8
They would have been better off just paying 7 for Holland and kept their prospects than dealing a guy AND paying more.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
“Ken Rosenthal reported that Nationals ownership didn’t want to absorb the $25MM owed to Robertson over the next two seasons, nor did the front office want to give up quality minor leaguers.”
Is this the same ownership that was in the bidding for each of the 3 premium free agent closers earlier this offseason, the same relievers whose new contracts make David Robertson’s deal look almost look like a bargain? Robertson may not be in their class but guess who’s the most experienced closer that remains available at this late stage of the offseason.
That said, it seems only fair that the more salary the Nats ownership is willing to take on, the less assets their front office should have to part with. Conversely, the more dollars the White Sox are willing to absorb, the better the return in prospects (RHP Erick Fedde, SS Carter Kieboom and/or RHP Austin Voth?) or controllable rostered players (OF Michael Taylor and/or C Pedro Severino?) for their organization.