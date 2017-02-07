Yankees Interested In Chris Carter

The Yankees are “keeping tabs on” one of the best free agents remaining on the board, first baseman Chris Carter, and have had talks with agent Dave Stewart, sources told Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com (Twitter link).
Even though he co-led the National League with 41 home runs last season, the 30-year-old Carter has struggled to generate strong interest since the Brewers non-tendered him in late November. Milwaukee would have owed Carter an estimated $8.1MM in arbitration in 2017, which the club deemed too rich for the flawed slugger. Few provide more thump than Carter, who has swatted at least 24 homers in each of his four full seasons, and he also brings above-average patience, having walked in 11.6 percent of career plate appearances. However, he has posted strikeout percentages in the low-30s and contact rates in the mid-60s in each of his major league seasons, leading to an unsightly .218 batting average and a below-average .314 on-base percentage. Moreover, the lumbering Carter doesn’t offer value as either a defender or baserunner, which has made it all the more difficult for him to find work this offseason.
As a right-handed hitter, Carter would complement the Yankees’ likely starting first baseman, the lefty-swinging Greg Bird, and give the team proven insurance if the latter struggles in his first full season. The 24-year-old Bird excelled over 178 plate appearances in 2015, his rookie year, but he missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Another homegrown talent, the righty-hitting Tyler Austin, is primed to platoon with Bird, though he has only totaled 90 big league PAs and has two minor league options remaining. New York’s next best option is high-profile free agent signing Matt Holliday, but the longtime outfielder has minimal first base experience (10 games, all of which came last season) and is set to serve as the club’s designated hitter.
It’s worth noting, too, that the Yankees lack power threats outside of catcher Gary Sanchez, Holliday, Bird and unproven outfielder Aaron Judge, so picking up Carter – who paced the NL in ISO (.277) last season – would address that. The Yankees are mindful of the luxury tax, though, as Crasnick notes, which could prevent a deal from happening. As of now, Carter has several single-year offers worth $2.5MM to $3MM in hand, but he’s waiting for a more lucrative proposal to come along, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Twitter links).
Comments
tank62
I do not buy this at all. Not legitimate interest anyways. Cashman has been pretty steadfast in using a Bird/Austin combination. They wont spend on a starter no way they spend on Carter. They’re concerned about Judge striking out too much why would they want Carter?
ducksnort69
If he costs peanuts(in Yankee money), they could DH him and use him as an emergency 1st baseman. Easy for them to cut bait if it fails, but he adds power depth if injury or a young guy underperformance.
tylerall5
It says Austin is platooning with Austin instead of platooning with Bird.
cxcx
Not that it’s ideal, but you could also put Holiday in left and Carter at DH. It’s not like the Yankees have a sure-fire third outfielder… What, Judge and Hicks?
vmmercan
Not ideal and also not viable. Who plays right? Which noodle arm? Ellsbury or Gardner? If anything, Holiday would have to play right and then Carter would DH except when Holiday has to DH and also Sanchez and also Austin.
dodgers4life357
No Yankees just stop no no no
ducksnort69
The Rays better get him. I don’t get how the TB org can be satisfied with giving Souza a regular gig again. Guy’s made of tissue paper and spit; he makes way too many boneheaded plays/base running mistakes too. And he strikes out a ton without hitting the bombs consistently like Carter to somewhat counter that flaw.
floridapinstripes
Nice relatively cheap option. could rotate b/t 1b and DH and maybe play OF on occasion.
To do this they will have to trade someone.
Headley and Gardner are the most likely options. Gardner more so because he has several immediate replacements.
Green_Monster08
I think there may be some smoke here. Judge really didn’t look great last year, nobody is buying Austin as an NYY starting 1b and Bird looks more a high average hitter than big power and Cash likes power even if it’s just for illusion and selling the dated Bronx Bomber mystique. I see this as a pretty good fit there and if he does get in enough to hit 20 Hr that would be gravy.