Commenting Policy

Welcome to the MLBTR commenting community! There are just a few things you’ll want to avoid when leaving a comment here:
- Attacks or insults toward other commenters, the post author, journalists, teams, players, or agents
- Otherwise harassing other commenters in any way
- Inappropriate language, including swearing and related censor bypass attempts, lewdness, insults, and crude terms for body parts, bodily functions, and physical acts. Overall, we don’t want any language that a parent would not want their kid to see.
- Juvenile comments or extensive use of text message-type spelling
- Writing comments in all or mostly caps
- Spam-type links or self-promotion. Please submit to our weekly Baseball Blogs Weigh In feature if you have a website or blog.
- Inappropriate avatars or images
- Personal contact information in the comments section
If you see comments that violate our policy, please flag them and/or contact us! Corrections for errors made in our posts are welcome and appreciated.
Comments
bluejayseveryday
ok!
cwo5
Glad to see Don Mattingly leave the Dodgers organization. I hope he is successful in Miami. He was a great player. Great players sometimes don’t make great coaches. This definitely was the case with Don. It’s going to be a difficult role, for anyone coming to Los Angeles to take his place. During Don’s time with the Dodgers, I think they led the league in runners LOB. I think they led the league in hitting into DP’s. Is it too much to ask a big dollar player to lay a bunt down to advance runners? Sacrifice was an action that wasn’t in Don’s vocabulary. If the Dodgers are serious about getting back into the Championship, they should do everything possible to get Mike Scoscia out of Anaheim and back into a Dodger uniform. If they hire Scoscia, maybe Greinke will stay.
greatd
Why are all my comments not showing up?
fikirproje
Thank you…
kbarr888
Why can’t we edit or delete our comments anymore? Did you guy eliminate those options?….or are they hidden there somewhere?……LOL
joanahowel
