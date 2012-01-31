Commenting Policy

Welcome to the MLBTR commenting community! There are just a few things you’ll want to avoid when leaving a comment here:

Attacks or insults toward other commenters, the post author, journalists, teams, players, or agents

Otherwise harassing other commenters in any way

Inappropriate language, including swearing and related censor bypass attempts, lewdness, insults, and crude terms for body parts, bodily functions, and physical acts. Overall, we don’t want any language that a parent would not want their kid to see.

Juvenile comments or extensive use of text message-type spelling

Writing comments in all or mostly caps

Spam-type links or self-promotion. Please submit to our weekly Baseball Blogs Weigh In feature if you have a website or blog.

Inappropriate avatars or images

Personal contact information in the comments section

If you see comments that violate our policy, please flag them and/or contact us! Corrections for errors made in our posts are welcome and appreciated.