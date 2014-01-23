Royals To Sign Jon Rauch

The Royals have agreed to terms with reliever Jon Rauch on a minor league deal, tweets Jon Heyman of CBSSports.com. MLBTR’s Zach Links reported last night that the towering righty was close to signing.

Rauch, 35, struggled last year with a 7.56 ERA in just 16 2/3 innings with the Marlins. The Turner Gary Sports client has maintained a solid track record over his career, however, with a net 3.78 ERA in his 547 1/3 big league innings as a reliever, supported by a 2.80 K:BB ratio when working out of the pen.

Kansas City becomes Rauch’s eighth big league stop (he also played at the Triple-A level for the Orioles organization last year). He has only spent more than two seasons with one franchise — the Expos/Nationals, where he played for parts of five seasons.