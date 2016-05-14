Rosenthal’s Latest: Desmond, Bush, Cubs, Reyes

Here’s the latest from Ken Rosenthal, via a pair of videos at FOX Sports:
- Ian Desmond’s work in center field has impressed observers, and the Rangers are not ruling out the possibility of retaining him beyond 2016, Rosenthal says. Even if they don’t (and they do have a wide variety of talented young outfielders), Desmond seems like a good bet to land a multi-year deal as a center fielder.
- Some in the Rangers organization felt the recently promoted righty — and former No. 1 overall pick — Matt Bush could help the team out of Spring Training, but since he was only a few months removed from being released from prison, they decided to wait. Bush, who has a long history of alcoholism, will be joined on the road by either his father Danny or Rangers special assistant Roy Silver (who had previously worked with Josh Hamilton).
- It’s unclear what the Cubs might need at the trade deadline, Rosenthal says. A left fielder is one possibility if Jorge Soler can’t get it going and if the Cubs elect to keep Kris Bryant at third. There’s also a chance they could add pitching. They could move Adam Warren from the bullpen to the rotation if needed, but might need to pursue relief help if they did.
- The Red Sox will be better-prepared for the trade deadline than their divisional competition, with a farm system that rates as significantly better than those of the Orioles or Blue Jays.
- Rosenthal also explains why Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes’ domestic violence suspension was shorter than that of an 80-game punishment for PED use. Rosenthal says that, in the eyes of the league, a positive PED test essentially amounts to proof of guilt, but in Reyes’ case, charges against him were dropped and he has never been convicted. Without “formal proof,” MLB can only make a suspension so long.
- Some players want stiffer sentences for players who fail PED tests, especially for players who use PEDs intentionally. While it’s possible there could be small changes to PED penalties, however, Rosenthal says bigger changes aren’t likely.
Comments
ThatGuy
Wasn’t bush hitting upper 90’s in ST?
AidanVega123
Yep
Brixton
If teams (like the Cubs) needed relief help, I wonder what someone would give up for Jeanmar Gomez (2.90 ERA, 3.34 FIP, 139 ERA+ and 1.5 years of control). He can basically fit any role in the bullpen (SU, closer, longman, etc)
angelsfan4life412
Why would the phillies trade Gomez? they are in contention right now. But they could fade away as well. But I think the cubs go after Andrew Miller.
Brixton
Who really expects the Phillies to continue to be a contender? Outside Odubel, they don’t have a single every day player whose above average offensively to this point (Franco has been roughly league average. They won’t hit enough. Their run differential is bad. Eickhoff and Hellickson have been up and down, and Morgan isn’t that good.
Unless the Phillies actually have a playoff spot under control at the deadline, I fully expect them to continue to be sellers this year. Gomez, Hellickson, Ruiz, and D.Hernandez are all on their way out.
As for the Cubs going after Miller, that’s assuming the Yankees are sellers, and the Cubs are willing to pay a Giles-esque return (ala 2 top young players).
angelsfan4life412
The yankees I believe will be sellers. I don’t see them coming out of last place. The phillies should keep Gomez. they are ahead of schedule of their rebuild. They could be a factor on who wins the nl east.
Brixton
They aren’t gonna win the NL East, so what do they care?
holecamels35
Do you really like their chances as much as the Nats or Mets? I don’t think losing a utility reliever will hurt the team all that much anyways.
angelsfan4life412
Im not picking them over the nationals or the mets , but I mean if they are playing this well in september they will be a pickle to contender teams fighting for a playoff spot.
theo2016
Jeanmer Gomez is a no go for cubs, no need for a guy throwing 90mph that can’t get strikeouts. They really only need a loogy, will smith from the brewers is the most likely target for them.
angelsfan4life412
Not sure if they will trade within the division though for him. that is why I said Miller, but the yankees would want a lot in return for him.
Kenneth
Brixon emaiil me kennethcaseymlb @ gmail so I can give you the other board
chieftoto
Go after Teheran and Inciarte.
beauvandertulip
Bush hit 99 in ST. 97 in the game yesterday. Struck out Donaldson
angelsfan4life412
Cubs can do multiple things with the depth of their farm system, but I think if the yankees are in the bottom of the al east at the end of july, I see the cubs making a package for Andrew Miller or Chapman. The red sox need another pitcher behind price in the rotation. Buchholz is not cutting it.
theo2016
Erod coming back…
KnollN
Bush replacing wilhemsen would be huge. Get kela back and have kela bush diekman and dyson in high leverage spots and keep Tolleson as 9th inning only.
Desmond is really annoying with his bat flips and pitcher stare downs (was this always the case?), but when he’s up he’s really up and would be a good left fielder even. If he can play center everyday he’ll really get paid. I think the rangers will let him go with Mazara Choo gallo maybe even profar corner options and muddle along with someone like deshields until Brinson can man center next year but I sure hope Desmond can lock CF down this year, much needed offensive injection if they can get him Choo and Mazara in the same lineup.
thebare
Get off your holy -er than thou crap on Reyes throw not the first stone jerk